Despite having lost its pastor of 34 years in December, the First African Baptist Church of Darby Township is busy. In the midst of a pandemic, the church is looking for a new leader while continuing to service its community and congregation
For First African Baptist Church members, a key to overcoming these obstacles has been prayer, fasting, and caring for one another.
“We started praying more because we know prayer changes things,” said the said the Rev. Beverly S. Hudson, interim pastor of First African Baptist Church — Sharon Hill. “We started fasting. We made certain prayer guides were issued to get people in that posture of prayer, to encourage people that we can get through this. “Rev. [Richard A.] Dent [the pastor emeritus] retired — we will still have him, but he will not be here [for] the next 34 years. We have to move on to a new pastor. We to be prayerful about everything.”
Hudson explained that the increased prayer began in January with a 22-day effort. Members fasted and hosted prayer calls daily, asking God to help them “prosper, that we would not scatter.”
Now, in addition to the weekly prayer service, First African Baptist Church hosts a weekly 15 to 20 minute “pause and prayer calls.”
Hudson said they’ve also “continued to love on each other” as the deacons and ministers share the task of regularly checking on First African’s 1,100 members.
Church Clerk Deborah Wray said Dent, who now lives in Florida, still makes it a point to check on members. She Dent still reaches out to wish them a happy birthday, a popular practice from his tenure.
“He still calls the sick members, he still calls members [for] their birthday and the congregation looks forward to it,” said Wray. “They get so excited when they hear his voice. The secretary makes sure she sends him the birthday list. That says we are a family.”
Wray continued that First African’s ability to withstand the external unrest facing the nation while also working to maintain unity within, is a testament to the church’s leadership and strength.
“First African is resilient. We can pretty much adjust to anything,” she said. “Pastor Dent — he was a phenomenal teacher and preacher and he left us in good hands [with] Rev. Beverly Hudson. She was the assistant to him and he trained her so well that First African didn’t skip a beat once he left. She just took over and did what needed to be done to keep the church moving forward.”
First African closed its building in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been livestreaming Sunday and weekly services, including prayer meeting and Bible study. It hosts virtual youth fellowship sessions which features pulse checks, and Tik Tok challenges to engage them in relevant, dynamic activities such as praise dancing. A virtual youth Bible study was recently added, and a virtual vacation Bible school is planned for the last week of June.
“As we had to transition into virtual service, which we had never done before, Rev. Hudson consulted with different people to get an idea of what we needed to do,” Wray said. “[We’re] giving the congregation what they need, and it’s just been absolutely wonderful. We streamlined duties [and] we still have the church functioning and running,” said Wray.
“Even though we are not in service together and not together during the week, we are still connected and that’s the most important thing — we can still continue on doing what we need to do and it’s in decency and in order.”
First African’s community work has also continued. Every second Monday, they travel and serve meals to 200 homeless people through the Chosen 300 ministry. The weekly food cupboard ministry is also still active, providing groceries to 50 to 60 families every Thursday.
Chairman of the Deacon ministry, Kenneth Baines, said maintaining the unity among the members has been a key in keeping First African running smoothly.
“We’ve been communicating with our membership via email, sending cards of encouragement to each other, making calls, basically just constant communication,” Baines said. “First African has the love of Christ [and] we do show that love by checking in on each other. We’re thankful for the Holy Spirit. We have been able to have church, whether it’s livestream or conference call. We are trusting and believing God will pull us through these trying times.”
Baines said he misses Dent but that First African is “moving forward.”
“The thing I miss the most about Pastor Dent is just his caring concern for membership, his humor and the love he showed to our congregation,” Baines said.
There are some qualities that Baines hopes to see in the next pastor.
“Someone that is God-fearing,” he said, “that has a vision to help us to boldy tell others about salvation and Jesus Christ.”
Wray agreed.
“I want the next pastor to be community-oriented, to be a people person, to be able to deliver the word, to be consistent and just to be kind,” she said. “I know we will never get another Richard A. Dent. We just want that person to have the same characteristics — to be kind and be able to listen to his flock and give them what their needs are.”
