Yesha Ministries
2301 Snyder Ave.
SUNDAY
Early morning service 8:30 a.m.
Worship service 11:30 a.m.
Services are held at Yesha Ministries. Online church services can be watched on Facebook LIVE @yeshaministries.
MONDAY
Ministry Classes 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Bible study 7 p.m.
