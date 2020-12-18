St. John Memorial Baptist Church
2853 Germantown Ave.
SUNDAY
Because of the pandemic, the church is following CDC guidelines. All of the following services are held via Zoom:
Sunday school - 10:15 a.m.
Sunday service - 11 a.m.
TUESDAY
Prayer 12 p.m and 6:30 p.m.
Bible study noon and 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Ladies Thursday prayer 6 p.m.
Zoom Meeting ID: 638 710 121; Password: JESUS
