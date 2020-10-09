New Temple Baptist
2633 Wharton St.
(267) 324-5974
SUNDAY
Morning service 11 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Bible study 12 p.m.
Like most things in 2020, The Philadelphia Tribune’s Women of Achievement celebration looked a little different this year. The event, which was previously held at Philadelphia’s prestigious Union League, went digital this year in response to the pandemic.
