Holy Spirit Empowerment Global Church
1114 Bell Avenue, Yeadon, Pa.
SUNDAY
Worship service10 a.m. on EAJ1023radio.com
Service 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Midnight Prayer Calls at 12 a.m.
THURSDAY
Revelation Bible study at 7 p.m,
FRIDAY
Children of The Light Ministry 7 p.m.
Ministry line (610) 938-3292
Website HSEGC.com
