Holy Cross Baptist Church
1900-04 N. 63rd Street
(215) 879-8190
SUNDAY
Worship service 7:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Sunday school 9:30 a.m.
Children’s church 10:45 a.m. (2nd and 4th Sunday)
WEDNESDAY
Prayer meeting 7 p.m.
Bible study 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Children’s Bible study 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Bible Study 7:45 a.m.
