Greater Mount Siani Baptist Church
1228 S. 21st St.
(215) 468-0672
SUNDAY
Morning worship 11 a.m. For virtual services, please visit Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church on Facebook.
THURSDAY
Bible study 7 p.m. via conference call by dialing 712-770-4598. Access code: 676757.
