First African Baptist Church of Sharon Hill
901 Clifton Ave, Sharon Hill, Pa.
(610) 461-0350
SUNDAY
Sunday service 9:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prayer 12 p.m and 6 p.m. on conference call.
Bible study 7 p.m. on Zoom and conference call.
SATURDAY
Sunday school ages 8-12 at 1 p.m. on Zoom
Sunday school ages 13 – 17 at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom
