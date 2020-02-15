Bright Hope Baptist Church
1601 N. 12th Street
(215) 232-6004
SUNDAY
Sunday worship 10:15 a.m,
TUESDAY
Teen Talk Bible study 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday night Bible study 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Thursday Bible study 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Saturday morning Bible study 8:30 a.m.
