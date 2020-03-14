PALMYRA, N.J. — “Praise the Lord, Evergreen. Happy birthday!”
Before sharing Evergreen Baptist Church’s storied history with its congregation on Sunday, Deaconess Charlene Hayes shared this sentiment and it brought a smile to every face in attendance.
What began with the Black Baptists of Palmyra attending services in Camden or East Riverton, New Jersey would eventually become what is now a thriving community institution that includes a youth ministry, mass choir and several others.
The theme of the day’s festivities was “A Faithful Church In A Changing World” and for the Rev. Guy Campbell Jr., it reflects the commitment and dedication of the church to the mandate of Jesus Christ for a century.
“I truly thank God for blessing me to serve as pastor of this great church for more than 50 years; it’s been a wonderful journey,” Campbell said. “The Lord has been with us every step of the way. It is because of his tremendous love, mercy and goodness that we are here today. I hope you will join me in thanking the Lord and celebrating all He has done for us.”
Since becoming pastor of Evergreen Baptist Church in April 1969, Campbell has helped develop several different ministries and his business acumen would play a pivotal role in the church’s development. With his guidance, Evergreen Baptist Church purchased nineteen lots and built two edifices. By Dec. 15, 2007, the church became debt-free.
Throughout the sanctuary, women wore various lush shades of green that reflected the thriving livelihood of Evergreen Baptist Church on its 100th anniversary.
The Palmyra, New Jersey church is nestled in a quiet neighborhood but its choir sang with enough vigor to fill any stadium or arena.
An energized praise dance by two young ladies perfectly captured the enthusiasm that could be felt by every person that sat in each pew.
Evergreen Baptist church celebrated its century of glory with a guest sermon from the Rev. Bruce Alick of Zion Baptist Church in Reading.
Alick has known Campbell and Deaconess Dorothy S. Campbell for much of his life, making him a perfect fit to share inspirational words on the church’s special day.
“A lot of churches have shut down, but you are still here because God has a reason for you to be here,” he said. “A church that’s built to last must be a church that’s built on the reality of Jesus’ resurrection and the revelation of his return.”
Alick was animated in discussing how random acts of kindness and demonstrations of love can demonstrate the Holy Spirit in people and how it could bring nonbelievers closer to Christ.
Parishioners yelled in support, clapped excitedly and showed acclaim for Rev. Alick’s message.
As a Philadelphia native, Alick’s guest sermon at Evergreen felt like a homecoming of sorts. Alick graduated from Simon Gratz High School in 1972 and his professional studies saw him earn a bachelor’s degree with honors from Bishop College of Dallas, Texas and later a Master of Ministry of Divinity degree from the Morehouse School of Religion at the Interdominational Theological Center in Atlanta.
“I want you to know grateful I am for the support, the encouragement and the efforts we put together to bring the church this far,” Campbell said, showing gratitude for every person that helped contribute to the church and its various ministries.
Evergreen Baptist Church’s 100th anniversary was not formal. It was a birthday party for an institution of people connected by their belief in a positive, guiding force and gave everyone in attendance the belief that it could see at least 100 more years.
