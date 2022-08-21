Pastor William Brownlee Sr. has made it his priority to create a safe space for youth and millennials at the Emmanuel Christian Center.
“The Emmanuel Christian Center is a church that consists of mostly millennials. Although we are known as a ‘young church’, our congregation consists of people of all ages. We strive daily to bridge the gap between young and old as the holy spirit dwells in all people who are open to it,” said William Brownlee Sr., overseer and pastor at the Emmanuel Christian Center.
The Emmanuel Christian Center in Philadelphia was founded by Brownlee in 2017. Brownlee has been the pastor for the past seven years. The church is non-denominational, and though it has a reputation for having an abundance of young people who make up the congregation, all are welcomed.
“We have a plethora of millennials. From middle school to adult, young adults, we have a plethora. We have over 600 [congregants] on roll and we’re rapidly growing each Sunday.” said Brownlee. “And so, it’s not a fact that we’re doing anything special but what we are doing is we are actually assessing the need of the community versus assuming the need.”
In addition to bridging the gap between the young and the old, Brownlee is also focused on uplifting the community he serves through financial literacy and education as well as identifying viable solutions for the gun violence crisis that the city of Philadelphia is facing.
“Our desire is to become a community and build a community. We do that by teaching and understanding the foundation of love and unity, and really honing in on the identity of Christ ourselves,” said Brownlee. “I think that some churches have steered away from becoming Christ-like, which is Christian. Christians have become more religious than spiritual.”
According to Brownlee the spiritual connection induces more of a relationship with Christ in order to become like Christ.
“I believe that when you become like someone, you begin to operate like them oftentimes. So, I think that’s where we really pride ourselves, in really teaching the characteristics of Christ, which eludes the holiness,” said Brownlee. “We don’t beat the word holiness over their heads, we just teach them Christian characteristics, which indeed allows them to live in holiness. They have a place to come to understand who they are and actually help them figure out who they are. Who God made them to be.”
The Emmanuel Christian Center also engages with several activities outside of the church.
“We adopt high schools. We go out into the community and we deal with gun violence that’s killing our houses. We not only feed the homeless, but we also feed the community as well as clothe the community and offer households financial literacy to help [them] become better with their finances,” said Brownlee.
Brownlee was recently appointed by Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal as an honorary chief inspector deputy for the city of Philadelphia. Earlier this month, the church hosted Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for a press conference addressing gun violence.
“We’re using our platform to bring awareness about what’s not right, what needs to be done, who we hold accountable. Dealing with the root is what I’m big on,” said Brownlee. “I feel like in our city, we talk about it [gun violence] but we don’t really deal with the root and we don’t provide a place or create a place where people can go and tell us why these things are happening. So that’s what we’re doing. We’re providing a place and letting the people know that we understand that there’s a root.”
Brownlee said that he is intentional about bringing people together “to talk about the why.”
“So, as the honorary deputy chief inspector for the sheriff department, and appointed chairperson over this new coalition of the deputy and sheriff committee, we are responsible to deal with non-violence, gun violence, and as well as poverty,” Brownlee said.
“Feeding the households, feeding the community and really bringing awareness on stopping this violence. And so, with being a part of this great movement with the sheriff’s department allows me to bring my church alongside of that,” said Brownlee. “We’ll be going to different platform events where we’re able to bring some of my worship team to sing, some my bands to play, to create an atmosphere where we are able to bring the word that’s needed to bring about that awareness of the root [of the problem].”
Katrina Gilbert is local business owner who has been attending the Emmanuel Christian Center for over a year now, and she shared that she has never had a church experience like this one before.
“I initially went for an event and then I spoke with the pastor. He actually prophesied over my life and everything came to light and it just made me really interested in him and in the church,” said Gilbert. “I’ve never experienced anything like that, where I’ve received a prophecy and it really came true.”
Gilbert is the owner and CEO of Petite Playhouse and Petite Fete Philadelphia. Gilbert says that she believes it is the comfortability of being able to come as you are that probably attracts younger people.
“You can truly be yourself,” said Gilbert. “You can come in the way you want to be and truly be the person that you are. It doesn’t have that traditional church stigma that a lot of millennials come from.”
There will be plenty of upcoming youth programming in the near future.
“We have a youth revival coming up next week,” said Brownlee. “Friday through Sunday there will be a youth revival called ‘squad goals.’ We’re teaching the people to understand, the young people, that your connection determines your destiny or your demise.”
It is free to attend.
“Just show up on 7:30 pm Friday night, 7:30pm Saturday night and 2:30pm on Sunday afternoon,” said Brownlee. “You can go on Instagram at Emmanuel Christian Inc. to see the flyer and share it as well.”
“We just rolled out the youth dance ministry again and the youth choir. We’re keeping the youth involved because I believe if we provide extra curricular activities, you’re able to get their attention on something more sound. They’ll have their attention focused on something that could keep them positive,” said Brownlee.
Brownlee’s wife Talia Brownlee, sons William Brownlee Jr., Ty Brownlee, Takai Whiting, and daughter Trinity Brownlee, are all active participants in the church and its programming.
“You can’t build a church family if your family is not built,” said Brownlee. “Our children love the church, when they see the church they see home, when they see home, they see the church.”
