It was as if the rapture came and swept all of the spirit-filled women in our community away, leaving the streets empty. However, it wasn’t the rapture, it was the Women of Wellness event at Jones Memorial Baptist Church at 20th and Dauphin streets. Hundreds of women attended the event.
The theme of this year’s conference was “This Means War; Contending for the Faith” taken from Jude 1:3-4. The call was made, and the women responded. As soon as the doors opened, women began to fill the sanctuary. When the event began at 3 p.m., the church was nearly filled and many were still trying to find seats.
“This about women and wellness and us getting prepared to do the work the Lord has called us to do and that is why the name of it is ‘This is War,” said Dale Sharpe-Lee. “We are in the midst of spiritual warfare and we don’t want to be in the war without being prepared so this is an opportunity, specifically for women to get a clear understanding of our assignment so we can get prepared for warfare.”
Sharpe Lee said organizing the event had its challenges. She credited a dedicated team of women working together for making it possible. Sharpe – Lee deflected compliments for the significant turnout to God.
“They [the women] are excited by what the Lord is going to do.” she said. “He just used me [to do it]. I am just overwhelmed by the sister-to-sister love. Part of our theme is ‘a community of sisters building a sisterhood community, and this is just evidence that when you do things the right way, you can do things as sisters.”
The Rev. Sheryl Hurley, an associate minister at Jones, said it was exciting to be a part of the ministry organizing event.
“She [Sharpe-Lee] has a heart and a passion for women and she is a genuine spiritual connector,” Hurley said. “He used her gift of influence to just touch the lives of many women and pulled them all together.”
Many women had common interests.
“One of the things about the Wellness Conference is to bring women together because we can relate to one another,” Hurley said. “We have similarities as women, we feel the same things, we see the same things but to connect us so that we can become more relational and when you become relational you can be authentic and you can open and become who you truly are.
“When you see that crowd out there, its because there’s a need that is being met and its being met each and every time we get together and its s very intentional. This is not just an afternoon program, when the women come in, they will leave different.”
The Rev. Paul R. Lee, senior Pastor at Jones, was impressed.
“These women are actually warring against those circumstances that have affected them adversely, preparing their lives spiritually to meet the demands and the needs that actually helps them to live committed to the Kingdom and to live fruitful and progressive lives instead of being challenged and never being able to be victorious,” Lee said.
The day-long event included praise and worship, musical selections from the WOW choir and a message from Minister Aronissa Harris.
The Women of Wellness Program will be followed by additional events concluding with its annual W.O.W. Conference on Sept. 18.
For more information visit them online at www.womenofwellnessconference.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.