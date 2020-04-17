As social distancing continues to impact families across the United States, many people find themselves out of work and, in some cases, in need of food support. Although the doors of many churches were close with services held virtually, one church, the International Christian Fellowship (ICF), at 812 Main Street in Darby used the occasion to help those in need.
Outside of the church, tables were stacked with food items such as vegetables, canned goods and lots of other edibles.
“I’m excited to be here and help the community,” said the Rev. Samuel Konteh, pastor of ICF.
It was during a church meeting conducted over the social media platform Zoom where members virtually discussed church issues and the needs of the community when Konteh suggested the food distribution.
“I was talking to them and said that, beyond prayer, we have to be able to position ourselves to be able to meet the needs of our community,” Konteh said. “We gave each other assignments to look for what we can do as a church to not just be here as a building but to actually be the church for the community.”
Konteh said that part of his assignment was to call the officials in the community.
“I called our Mayor [Helen Thomas] and asked her what we could do to help, and she said, ‘you know what, let me call you back’ and she called back with this initiative,” he said.
Once he shared the idea with the church leadership, Konteh said everyone was excited to do it.
“It’s was a God thing,” Konteh said. “We talked about it on Sunday and here we are, a week later doing it.”
Said Thomas, “We decided to give out food to our residents today. We’re distributing food and Darby needs it. Darby has been hit hard just like every other community.”
Thomas said that the important thing for residents to do was to stay inside and, when necessary to leave their homes, to cover their noses and mouths and to frequently wash their hands.
“Darby is a tight community,” she said, “and so its just so important that we look out for one another.”
Asked about the work required to pull off the gathering and distribution of food, Thomas said it wasn’t so much the work that proved challenging but the persistence in needed to get the supplies from participating donors.
“We had to keep calling and calling,” she said. “You know, everybody needs food for their borough’s, but I just kept it up and kept it up and here they are.”
And the work paid off. Lines of residents in need of food assistance gathered and continued throughout the distribution.
“It just makes me feel so good,” Thomas said. “The Lord put me in this place and I’m just trying to do the best I can.”
“We are real people serving a real God,” said Oyindamola Busari, a member of ICF who distrubted food to residents.
“That’s just who we are. We don’t put up a façade or anything. The truth is that we serve an awesome God who allows us to not only pray for our own selves but to pray for our community and to be whatever help we can be to the community,” she said.
When Thomas made her call for sponsors to provide food items for the event, one of those who responded was Foster Community Development Corporation, a Pennsylvania Nonprofit.
“Due to COVID-19, business and school closures, Foster CDC came together with the mayor of Darby to feed the residents of this county and to ensure that everyone has access to organic and fresh produce and healthy food not just for Easter Sunday but for every day for the families and children experiencing food insecurity due to Covid-19,” said Wakeeta Rowe.
Asked how hard Darby was impacted by food insecurity as a result o the virus, Rowe said, “extremely. The area was already suffering from food insecurity prior to [COVID-19], due to low-income and things off that nature. The goal here is just to target areas with our mobile food bank to ensure that everyone has equal access.”
Another key supporter and supplier who answered the call was Keenya Wiggins of Shugar Shack Soul Food restaurant.
“We’re here because Shugar Shack is family owned and operated and we definitely believe in giving back,” said Wiggins whose restaurant has two locations in Delaware County. “Because both of my restaurants are in Delaware County, we try to do as much as we can, although I am from Philadelphia, this is where the community supports me and so I have to do my part and give back.”
With the help of Shugar Shack, Foster CDC and other participating entities, 8,000 pounds of food was available for distribution. Other sponsors for the event included K-12 foods and the Collingdale Mayor’s Office of Community Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.