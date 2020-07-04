The Rev. Henry Busby of Solid Rock Baptist Church in South Philadelphia is taking the right precautions to pastor his congregation virtually thus keeping his members safe during the pandemic.
“It’s the church’s desire to do the will of God even during this particular time of this global pandemic that we have a Biblical mandate to go and shine the light for the Gospel of Jesus Christ during this dark period of our society,” Busby said. “This period of a global pandemic, this period of injustice and social unrest that we have to shed the light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Last month, President Donald Trump gave churches and religious places of worship orders to re-open immediately but many denominations — including the Roman Catholics and Episcopalians — decided to refrain from in-person services. Busby shares the same beliefs. Although Governor Tom Wolf moved Philadelphia to a ‘modified green’ phase on June 26th, with some restrictions continuing until July 3rd, the City of Philadelphia currently has over 25,000 people infected with this virus and over 1,500 deaths since the outbreak of COVID-19.
“As we begin to re-open, I urge everyone to stay alert and continue to follow social distancing to maintain the momentum of mitigation we have in place,” Wolf said in a statement.
Like many other worship centers Busby utilizes Facebook LIVE to host Sunday service and performs weekly prayer calls. Busby’s emphasis is that the church, as a whole, has never closed.
“The church has moved from the physical space of the Solid Rock Baptist Church to each individual’s home,” he said. “We always have service and the service will continue through social media. Because of this particular time, the most important thing is to ensure the safety of the congregants and it’s just not safe for us to congregate together in a building. We’re going to continue to be led by the spirit of God and doing things decently and in order safely.”
Busby and his staffer members plan to continue having service online until all necessary steps have been taken to accommodate congregants. Busby plans to place placards around the sanctuary to maintain social distancing and other safety measures as well but says there’s no rush to get back into the building.
On Friday, Thomas Farley, Health Care Commissioner stated that masks are mandatory in Philadelphia in all public indoor spaces and outdoors where non-family members are gathered. Police will not enforce Philadelphia residents to wear masks and children under 8 won’t be required to wear masks. “It’s up to us as Philadelphia residents to self-enforce this order,” Farley said during the Mayor’s Press Conference. “If it works, we can reduce the spread of the infection. If it doesn’t, we’ll have more cases. It’s as simple as that.”
Solid Rock Baptist Church of South Philadelphia held Sunday service on Facebook LIVE on their church group page. With 133 views and almost 800 comments Rev. Busby, opened up the online service in an office setting and began by updating viewers about the recent meeting with officials to take the proper steps to get the church open. “We’re trying to get everything in place but we’re just waiting on the Lord,” preached Busby. Busby didn’t provide an exact date of when the church will open. Instead, the pastor reminded church members and online visitors that God is still in the blessing business.
“We who are born again, baptized believers, we gotta be able to turn to the Bible and find our grounds of stability,” Busby announced. “When we cannot find our stability around us, in our prevalent society our stability still lies on God.” The South Philadelphia Reverend acknowledged the possibility that another stay-away-home order could be put in place after Philadelphia transitioned into a modified green phase over the weekend. Pastor Busby believes his calling isn’t justnto preach and minister to his congregation during this time but to provide them with guidelines from the Health Department of Philadelphia.
He recognizes the mental health and restraints of his church members while many face issues from unemployment, civil injustice, COVID-19, and other daily issues. Busby aligns his message with the inherent word of God.
“In Isaiah 26:3, the Scripture says I’ll keep you in perfect peace. We continually try to bring that forth to encourage our people and keep them spiritually and mentally sound by trusting in the word of God. We have to shed light that there’s a bright side somewhere that god whom we worship that we can be able to cast our fears upon him and he should be able to sustain us.”
Regardless of the many battles the Black society faces, Busby’s message remains the same. “The peace of God surpasses all understanding. There is no one who sits high or sits low. God will right every wrong,” explains Busby. “We can protest but the protest still has to be peaceful.
As for the community and family members of his congregation, Busby is urging everyone to do their part and vote. “We have to encourage people to get out and vote so we can change the legislation,” Busby said.
He also went on to point out the church’s responsibility to unify the community and the police department.
“The church has always been a tone-setter in regards to civil rights,” Busby said. “We have to be the ones who speak about social injustice but do it in a peaceful manner understanding that God is still in control. We have to come to a point where we don’t see all police officers as bad but there are some wicked individuals whose mindsets are bent on committing social injustice against us as African-Americans.”
Busby’s plans to have community meetings and form a partnership with police officers from the 17th District in Point Breeze.
“Hopefully we can write letters and try to get an opportunity where we can meet,” Busby said. “There are a lot of things that are hindering us from meeting right now in a safe manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.