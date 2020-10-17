The Rev. Jacob Sanders, pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church located at 3046-48 West Berks Street, is celebrating 21 years as the church leader. Due to the corona virus, Sanders is celebrating his anniversary differently this year and appreciates spending time with his congregation.
“We got together [recently] and we went out to eat,” Sanders said. “We couldn’t all sit at the same table. Thank God that we all got the chance to go out. It was all nice, and it was outside.”
Sanders enjoyed taking pictures and receiving personalized masks with his name on it. He was celebrated over dinner by his prayer line committee members.
Sanders’ daughter Christiana calls her father a ‘complicated, yet positive, light.’ Sanders works as a contractor by day and a spiritual father by night. He is the second pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The church was founded by his father, the late Rev. Isaac Sanders, 49 years ago.
“He’s our spiritual father. He’s the worker but a servant of the Lord. He’s lenient compared to other pastors,” said Christiana Sanders, who says her father also speaks to everyone and is open-minded. She is also the secretary of the church and youth director. Christiana Sanders took over after her mother, Denise Sanders, the first lady, stepped down.
Before COVID, Sanders recalls Pleasant Grove was the church where people could be comfortable. “People could take off their shoes,” she said. Since switching to virtual services, Pleasant Grove is committed to keeping the congregation safe.
Pastor Sanders’ focus has been on keeping his parishioners safe during this time. Unlike other churches, Sanders has decided not to open the church until a vaccine for the Coronavirus is created, which health experts predict can take up to a year.
“I’m not ready to go back into the church until we start taking the vaccine,” Sanders said.
He understands that a lot of churches have opened their doors and welcomed back their members. However, Sanders said his parishioners are enjoying the online services for now.
“The only thing you can do is pray and stay apart from people,” he said. “You don’t want somebody to get sick, and it causes an emotional situation, and they decide not to come back anymore.”
While keeping it virtual, Sanders said Pleasant Grove is holding up despite COVID.
“It seems like we’re doing better on Zoom,” he said. “More people are getting on Zoom then they were coming in.”
A multi-talented musician, Sanders plays instruments during online service to keep his members entertained and uplifted. Sanders uses his house to host his virtual services.
“Some people [don’t] have to a church to go into,” he said. “The Zoom does wonders. People that have never been to church maybe once or twice a year are on Zoom every week like it’s mandatory.”
Although many people have fallen on hard times because of COVID, and their financial dynamics may have changed, the pastor and his daughter say Pleasant Grove hasn’t suffered financially. Members are lending a helping hand and tithing on time.
He said performing services at home has put a damper on the building but not on our spirits.
“A few trees need to be cut down, but the Lord is helping us by sending out deacons and trustees to help us clean up,” the Pleasant Grove secretary said. “COVID hasn’t been bad to us. We are actually on top of our bills more than we were when we were open.”
Christiana Sanders said she isn’t sure why people are graciously giving, but she is happy they are. Even Though church doors are closed, the prayer warriors of Pleasant Grove are still doing their job.
“They go out once a week to brunch and talk about the sick and shut-in and what they can do to help. The majority of the congregation is there for you to lean on,” she said.
In a recent sermon, Sander message focused on the upcoming election and the world seeing a shift with scientists.
“Now all of a sudden scientists want to now vote for Biden as president,” he said. “This is the first time scientists are voting now more than ever. Science is a theory, if it wasn’t for God there wouldn’t be any science.”
Since his early days as a pastor, Sanders said he has seen his congregation grow, and his members are younger than before.
“Twenty years ago, if the grandparents didn’t coordinate to have their grandchildren in the church, they wouldn’t come,” he said. “Now young people are coming to church, and I appreciate it.”
Anyone interested in attending the service can visit the church’s Facebook page Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of North Philadelphia and send a private message to receive the Zoom link for Sunday service.
