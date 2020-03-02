Looking for a socially conscious church with Christ at its center? You’ll find it on the corner of 1900 N. 63rd Street at Holy Cross Baptist Church where the Rev. Vincent E. Stokes Sr. is the pastor.
Stokes has led the ministry at Holy Cross for 18 years and describes it as “a small faith community that has a genuine passion for those who are oppressed and affected by the systemic ills of society.”
The members of Holy Cross not only worship together but they have formed a close-knit community of believers whose worship neither starts nor ends at the entrance of the church. They are dedicated to taking their worship with them as they exit as well.
“We try to meet people right where they are,” Stokes said. “There are no prerequisites or presuppositions on how you are supposed to dress or act in church. We love the churched and the unchurched.”
In fact, not only are there a lot of ministries and activities inside the church but the activities of the church doesn’t limit itself to confines of its four walls.
“I think we are doing a work that God would be pleased with in the faith community. There are a number of outreach ministries in place right now,” Stokes said.
Holy Cross operates a food pantry for those in need of assistance as well as distributing clothing free to the community on a monthly basis, Stokes said.
The church helps the community in other ways.
“We have an evangelism ministry and a prison ministry that reaches outside of the walls so even though we nurture those inside the faith community, it is also important for us to reach those outside the walls of the church,” he said.
Stokes said that the community outside of Holy Cross is changing as is true with many neighborhoods in Philadelphia. The external changes necessitate internal changes.
“It requires, especially living in the times and the culture that we are living today, it always require reprogramming or rethinking ministry,” Stokes said. “Changing the way, we think about ministry, changing the way we actually do ministry and if its an intentional ministry then you have to actually change with the changing demographics.”
The community outside Holy Christ is changing but Stokes says gentrification hasn’t yet really impacted the church.
“If you look across Philadelphia, I’m sure it’s coming ‘to a theater near us’ soon. I don’t think we can stop it but possibly slow it down where those coming into the community can reinvest in that community. It’s a challenge, it really is a challenge,” he said.
Minister Michael Keene visited Holy Cross with his family seven years ago. He’s still there.
“We first came because they had an early morning service and we needed to bring our kids to church and we came more and more,” he said. “I think what kept us here was just the people, the attitudes of the people and the love that they shared even though they didn’t know you they still wanted to talk to you and get to know you.
“Holy Cross is a Bible teaching, preaching church that loves people and love teaching people about the Lord. We don’t sugar coat or mince our words; we give it to people the way that God would give it to us.”
Keene said that people appreciate “the straight talk” as opposed to what he calls “dancing around” different subjects and it is this directness, this honest, straight forward talk that attracts people to the church.
“Black is Black and white is white. There is no gray in-between,” he said.
It was a co-worker at her former place of employment that invited Minister Lisa Askew to Holy Cross. She accepted the invitation and, well…
“The first Sunday that I came, I joined and ever since I’ve been here its been awesome,” Askew said. “Holy Cross sends over so much love and if you can’t receive it, something has got to be wrong with you and that’s what I felt when I first came here, just so much love.”
Askew said she is a product of a large family and Holy Cross fits that description.
“Holy Cross is like a family to me because we fellowship together and there’s lots of laughter, a bunch of love, a bunch of praying for one another and concern for one another so that’s what I feel about Holy Cross,” she said.
Like a family, Holy Cross members not only pray together, they eat together.
Wednesday night’s Bible study at Holy Cross is an example of life at the church.
“What I love about it is that at 6 p.m. we feed our children here who attend Holy Cross, not only our children but people bring their children here as well and we all fellowship together, so it’s not just Holy Cross children but children from all around the neighborhood and I love that,” Askew said. “They get fed physically and they get fed spiritually.
The Rev. Joseph Beatty Jr. is the son of Holy Cross’ founder, the late 00Rev. Joseph H. Beatty Sr.. He said he was raised in the church.
“I would say Holy Cross is friendly and welcoming,” Beatty Jr. said. “Most of all, it’s craving for people who are lost as all of us were.
“When people come in, we do all that we can to show the greatness of what God can do in a person’s life and we feel that the preached word is most important because we feel that people come to get fed spiritually.”
