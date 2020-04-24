First Baptist Church of Crestmont in Willow Grove is celebrating its 110th anniversary. It was built by the hands of faithful members who wanted a place to worship during a time when African Americans weren’t welcome in many American communities. Many of the founding members came from Virginia and initially settled in Germantown.
Not only did they build the church but, because of racial discrimination, the founding members also built their own homes in Crestmont near the church. From this the area's African-American community began to blossom.
The members of First Baptist have built a strong bond over the years and not even the COVID-19 pandemic with its social distancing measures could keep them apart. The congregation simply continued to worship and fellowship virtually.
“They built their own homes, built their own pharmacy, built their own supermarket and they created Crestmont Village,” said the Rev. Jerome F. Coleman, pastor of First Baptist Church of Crestmont.
“It’s been interesting. It is a unique time, but Solomon says there is nothing new under the sun."
Coleman said that while the current crisis is new to this generation, other generations have suffered plagues such as the 1918 influenza outbreak.
“For us it was strange to have Resurrection Sunday in an empty sanctuary, but God is good," Coleman said. "We livestreamed. We had lots of people watching. Our giving has been fantastic."
The church, like many other churches, livestreamed its much-anticipated Easter service.
“Going to an empty sanctuary and preaching to a camera is not the same but as far as the prayers and people reaching out to people and giving, I have to say that this church has not really missed a beat,” he said. “We’ve been live streaming for the past three or four weeks now. I would describe the First Baptist Church of Crestmont as a family.”
Coleman said the First Baptist congregation gather for biblical instruction, worship, and fellowship but it doesn’t stop there.
“For us it is a family in the sense that whenever there’s a need in the church, the church meets it," Coleman said. "It doesn’t matter what anyone is going through, if someone is discouraged, someone will call them and pray; if somebody is sick, they go and visit; if somebody has a need financially, the church will rally to meet that need. It truly is a family.”
This sensitivity and responsiveness to the needs of others don’t stop at the threshold of First Baptist but extends into the surrounding community Coleman says.
Carol R. Seals has attended First Baptist for 10 years.
“It’s an honor to be at a church that is celebrating its 110th anniversary,” Seals said. “The fact that they have been here for 110 years just boggles my mind.
Seals said the occasion is exciting.
“I am grateful to be a part of something historical,” she said. "Even during this time of the Corona virus, to see our church continue to evolve, continue to grow with the times and even for us to be blessed to able to go on line virtually and have church virtually is testament of the continuation of God’s hand on our church and our ability to continue to grow.”
Deacon Ken Brewer, who first attended First Baptist 8 years ago, recalled looking for a small church when he relocated to the area from South Carolina.
Brewer and Coleman were longtime friends whose children grew up together. When he heard Coleman was preaching at First Baptist Church of Crestmont, he, his wife and daughter paid a visit.
“The warmth and the love of First Baptist Church was what we felt when we walked in,” Brewer said.
He said God began tugging at his heart to join.
“We’ve been there ever since. It’s a loving church, it’s a family church and the people are really genuine about loving one another," Brewer said. "With Pastor Coleman’s preaching and teaching, it just drew us closer to First Baptist, the family and the community there.”
Sis. Margot Clark had a similar testimony as she recalled her first visit to the church 36 years ago.
“When I went there the environment was friendly and the people was friendly,” said Clark, who then worked for the School District of Philadelphia. She was invited to the church by a fellow employee.
“I was just impressed by the message, the preacher, just the overall environment,” she said.
Clark described Coleman as a “vibrant young man” who included everyone in his services.
“It was not to the young or to the old, but it was a friendly congregation,” Clark said.
At that time, Clark said the congregation consisted largely of older members, but they embraced her as if she was one of the family.
“They just made me feel as if I was part of the community.”
