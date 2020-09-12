Piney Grove Baptist Church

SUNDAY

Youth and adult Sunday school 9:30 a.m. virtually on Facebook at Piney Grove Baptist Church BC

Sunday service 11 a.m. virtually on Facebook at Piney Grove Baptist Church BC

WEDNESDAY

Bible service 6 p.m. via conference call

THURSDAY

Bible study 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Youth Sunday School 6 p.m. virtually on Facebook at Piney Grove Baptist Church BC

Those interested in joining any of the services held over the phone can dial 425-426-6320 access code: 638698.

