With change all around it, new neighbors moving in and the old residents relocating, Community Baptist Church at 428 N. 40th St., which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, has remained a constant.
Even as fear of the coronavirus grips the world, members of Community Baptist gathered at the church in worship, Bible reading and a good word, praying for the world, the neighborhood and the members.
While population shifts might disturb some churches and their ministers, that isn’t the case at Community Baptist Church.
“The community is of course changing because colleges are building up college dorms and apartments around us, which is really nice because it’s making our morning service a little more diverse with the mixture and the changing of the community since I have been here,” said Rev. Nathaniel Holmes, pastor of Community Baptist.
With the shift in community demographics came some positive changes in the way the church operates.
“I thank God that we’re a little more interactive with the community,” said Holmes.
“Many times, we hold open services outside in our courtyard and we do an open fellowship day, so I think it’s great that we have a little more interaction with the community,” he said.
“I’ve always said to the congregation that because the name of our church is Community Baptist Church, we should be active with the community.”
That isn’t hard for many of the members of Community Baptist who have deep roots in the neighborhood.
“A lot of the older members who have been here for many years have also grown up in this community. They have become like pillars of the church,” Holmes said.
Holmes, who has pastored the church for some 18 years, said he seen children who attended the church when he first came grow up and become parents themselves and now attend Community Baptist with their own children.
“I’m personally the only pastor that they’ve known and as a family man myself, sometimes they’ll be younger folks in the church who many times I become like a father figure to them.”
Having raised three children of his own and seven grandchildren, Holmes and his wife, first lady Linda Holmes, are not unused to the responsibility of nurturing and caring for either their biological or extended spiritual family and welcome the opportunity to do so.
“Our church really interacts like a family, and I like the interaction, I like the fellowship and they know my family and I know their families and their extended families and that’s the ministry,” he said.
“I always say to the congregation that Jesus was a people person.”
Evangelist Betty George has been a part of the Community Baptist family since 1969 and in May will celebrate her 51st year as a member.
George said that when she left her home in Virginia after graduating from high school at the age of 18, she came to Philadelphia and found a welcoming family.
“Community Baptist Church became my family, they were my family,” said George.
“I found church fathers, church mothers, church brothers and church sisters at Community Baptist and my joining also led to all of my other family members coming behind me to join Community Baptist. It’s a family church, a warm and welcoming church,” she said.
When George first joined, members of Community Baptist lived in the neighborhood and often would walk to the church, she said. As the older members began to pass on and the neighborhood began changing, more of their members now drive to the church from outside the neighborhood.
“Right now, we are trying to really hold her own,” said George when asked about active ministries at the church.
“We have our ministries, we have our missionaries and we have our deacon and deaconess who go out and visit our sick and shut-ins. We have a youth ministry, but we don’t have that many young people now who live in the area. It’s hard to find young people in the area to come to the church,” George said.
That’s because the young population in the neighborhood now consist of college students and young professional doctors and nurses, she said.
“It has changed,” she said of the neighborhood.
But inside, Community Baptist members maintain their tight-knit relationships with one another.
“We look out for each other; we take care of each other in the church. If you come to the church you are going to hear a word, you’re going to receive a warm welcome, pastor always have a word for you,” she said.
To accommodate its largely mature membership, the church facilitates telephone Bible studies via conference calls as opposed to the online Bible studies that many churches now host.
As for the pastor, George described Holmes as a “very friendly person” and added, “You aren’t going to talk to him for five minutes without him telling you about the Word of God. He’s going to let you know about the Word of God,” she said.
Unlike other churches where you might have to make special arrangements to have a moment with the pastor or go through some chain of command to get an appointment with him, at Community Baptist Church, Holmes makes himself accessible, said George.
“He’s a person that you can talk to, that you can reach and he’s available. There’s never a time that you can’t talk to him. He’s available to his membership.”
It was some 20 years ago when Missionary Sherry Rhodes was invited to the church by a friend.
“We went the first Sunday and the rest is history,” said Rhodes.
Originally, Rhodes said, she was going to join the church on New Year’s Eve, but it didn’t quite work out that way.
“God didn’t have it mapped out that way because God led me to the front of the church in November,” she said with a laugh.
“I fell in love with our first lady and we became very close friends, and listening to Pastor Holmes gave me better insight than I had previously,” she said when asked what made her decide to join the church.
Another significant factor weighed in on her decision:
“The fact that [Holmes] had an open door policy so that any questions that you have, anything you don’t understand, it’s OK to knock on his door, get invited in, voice your concern or lack of knowledge, and he does it with the children as well,” Rhodes said.
