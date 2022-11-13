At 11 a.m. sharp you can hear the sound of the organ swell up and down the street. The snare, the high-hat and bass drum are brought to life, the people find their places. It’s the beginning of Sunday service at New Thankful Baptist Church.
“The doors of New Thankful Baptist Church swing open on the hinges of love,” said Deacon McKenzie Starling Jr. when asked what makes his church home unique. “The people are friendly. We’re a church that works. There’s so much joy here. Our church is one of a kind.”
New Thankful Baptist Church has been saving souls across Philadelphia for nearly 75 years. However, unforeseen tragedy sporadically placed across its history has prevented it from experiencing much of the growth and receiving the recognition that many other Black churches in the city have garnered, especially churches founded more than seven decades ago.
Member turnover and splits among the congregation are common in places of worship, and New Thankful has dealt with those also, but this church has been forced to pick up the pieces after a building collapse and a major fire. Still, the church mustered incredible resolve and gathered in the back of another church to retain its membership and identity. That period of location limbo ended up lasting more than a decade.
Nearly three years ago the church made the decision to start anew. They brought in current pastor Rev. Dr. Roderick Knox. His presence reignited the church’s desire for greater.
“New Thankful is about new beginnings,” said pastor Knox. “When I came here, God gave me a vision. We’re here to do a new thing, but the new is simply something that we as a church should have been doing from the very beginning; ministering to the people, bringing them in and teaching them the word.”
Rev. Knox, along with his wife First Lady Rev. Nicola Knox are ushering in a culture shift at New Thankful. Shortly after pastor Knox was installed at the head of the ministry, the church purchased their current location. The pastor admits that not many members of the church could see future prosperity when they purchased the property; it was in need of quite a few repairs. But the pastor says he saw God’s promise before the rehab project even went underway.
“In the brief time I’ve been here, our church membership has grown by 75 percent,” said pastor Knox. “We’re bringing in new families monthly.”
The pastor isn’t resting on his laurels at all. To him, the church’s revival only means that now they have the resources to do more for their community. While he and his congregation have invested much in their new church home, he’s focused on what happens outside of it.
“Church is not about what’s within these four walls,” said Knox. “Preaching and hearing the word on Sunday morning is nice, but we’re supposed to go out and tell people about the good news.”
Pastor Knox says that their community is one that’s often overlooked because of its association with crime and poverty. He says sometimes even churches are reluctant to do outreach there, but that opens the door for New Thankful to be a resource in the Hunting Park section of the city.
“They embrace us in the community,” Knox explained. “They know who we are and recognize that we’re here to do what God called us to do.”
That call to action has taken shape in the form of food and clothing giveaways, neighborhood cleanups, backpack drives, feeding families at local Ronald McDonald Houses, and simply walking the streets and giving away gift cards as the whole world dealt with an economic downturn. The church’s brick-by-brick approach to the concept of kingdom building is what drives the membership growth.
“We’re adding adults and young people to our church,” said Starling.
Pastor Knox says accessibility is a driving factor as well. He takes pride in the high production value of the church’s weekly live streams as well as an online presence that exceeds 1,000 followers on social media. Pastor Knox hopes that heightened visibility online will help spread the message to young people.
“A lot of the problems in Philadelphia fall on churches because you come here and see parents but you don’t see the children,” said pastor Knox. “We’ve gotten away from children learning valuable lessons in the church and if they don’t learn here, then who is left to teach them?”
The members of New Thankful believe church has more knowledge to offer than helping you grow spiritually, it’s about becoming a better person.
“One important aspect of our church is bettering yourself,” said Starling. “Church is often about constructive criticism and pastor Knox knows how to give that.”
“How do you help people who are already tasked with making decisions for themselves?” asked pastor Knox. “You don’t give up on them. I don’t get tired of raising my kids the same way, I don’t get tired of teaching you how to have a relationship with God.”
With all the things the pastor will do for his community and congregation, the only thing he won’t do is present a fake image of himself to anyone.
“I’m about my Father’s business, and when people see that, they want to be a part of it,” said pastor Knox.
Trustee Wardell Smith cosigned his sentiments by telling of how he decided to join New Thankful.
“My wife joined the church first and asked me to come by and help with a church cleanup one Saturday morning,” Smith explained. “I got up, grabbed a broom and went to work. Pastor Knox was right there with me.”
Smith says pastor Knox applauded his work ethic and invited him to come back for another event. This time he was asked to help unload boxes of food for a community outreach event. Not being afraid to break a sweat, Smith agreed. When he went to work unloading boxes off of the truck that next Saturday, pastor Knox was there working alongside him.
“He was there in sweatpants moving boxes, talking to people and passing out food,” said Smith looking back on the fond memory with a smile. “I’m a hard worker too and I couldn’t keep up with him. That’s the type of leader you need.”
New Thankful Baptist Church has been doing more than saving souls for nearly 75 years. They’ve gone through their own rebirth as well.
