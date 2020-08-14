The New Direction Evangelical Church is filled with love and support, not just from the congregation but from family.
The evangelical church, located at 1619 Wadsworth Ave. in Mount Airy, celebrated 15 years and is searching for a new church to call home. The Rev. Sybil McCants-Miller, head pastor, has been leading her church with prayer and strength.
One of McCants-Miller’s youngest members is convinced she is on the right track in leading Sunday service.
“I get more encouragement from her every Sunday for the rest of the week,” said Samiyah Wright, 10, granddaughter of McCants-Miller. “It’s more encouraging for me when I see her up on the pulpit preaching.”
McCants-Miller said her prayers are what helps the church press forward during times of uncertainty.
“We’ve grown in numbers but most of all the spiritual part of our lives has grown, myself included,” she said. “We’re free to worship as free to praise God.”
McCants-Miller has been the head pastor for 15 years. She describes New Direction Evangelical Church as radical.
McCants-Miller remembers a time when she decided not to give up on her calling to New Direction and is grateful she “stuck” with her promise. Over the years, the church has witnessed many ups and downs, but despite their trials, they have triumphed.
“Lots of times when you start from the ground up, people tend to bail out the first year or two, but I chose to continue as long as God gives me strength,” McCants-Miller said.
And her strength is what her daughter sees in her.
“Her trust in God have brought us a mighty long way, and it gives us the strength to want to be like her,” said Teerra Muhammad, usher. “She’s pulled through so much, and you wouldn’t even believe she’s been through the things she’s been through because she doesn’t show it.”
Muhammad recalls her mother relying on God when her mother faced a divorce. When asked about her mother’s personality outside of the church, Muhammad proudly replied, “all-in-all she is God-fearing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, every day of the week and she doesn’t change. She’s outgoing and loving.”
McCants-Miller raised her family to attend church and also participate in church and enjoy it all while serving God. Her son Lewis Miller Jr. leads the youth ministries.
“As you get older you go through life experiences you tend to rely on him more,” he said. “You try to build a deeper connection and understanding with him. There’s a lot of things that you don’t understand, and you won’t understand.”
Miller Jr. talked youths and need for transparency to The Tribune.
“I know its a struggle, and its a different time when I was in high school,” he said. “They’re being faced with more peer pressure and temptations.”
Miller Jr. said he gives them advice on being true to who they are. The youth ministries have children to adults ranging from 10 years old to 21 years old. “People don’t go to church because they get judged, and that’s not the Bible,” he added.
On Sunday, McCants- Miller read Matthew 22 and preached about showing up for God.
“God is looking for some people that are going to be sold out for him, that’s going to accept the invitation, and put on the clothes that he tells them to put on,” she said. “God is tired of people playing church.”
Although McCants- Miller admits to having a young congregation, transitioning to Zoom during the first few months of COVID was a challenge. She admits, her members are used to attending church, and couldn’t worship through Zoom.
“Some of my members have been in church all of their lives so to have to stay home, and look at Zoom that was a tremendous change,” she said.
After hosting service through Zoom, McCants-Miller decided to resume in-person services in June. To keep members safe during service, only 50 members are allowed into the sanctuary, temperatures are checked at the door, everyone must wear a mask, and only family members are allowed to sit next to each other. Rows are spaced out and wide enough to practice social distancing which is respected at New Direction.
McCants-Miller’s concern for her members goes beyond Sunday service. She worries about her congregation, which she calls family throughout the week. During Bible study, Miller asks her members to share how they feel.
“It keeps people out of a panic mood,” she said. “We have to keep each other encouraged because it’s a fight every day.”
McCants-Miller’s Bible study is what she calls a “judgment-free zone.”
“Let’s talk,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re in this alone.”
