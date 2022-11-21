In the year 1982 a few events caused major shifts in their individual industries that still hold a great impact today. The popular science fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” made its debut in June of that year. It was one of Steven Spielberg’s earliest instances of directing a feature length film. It went on to win four Academy Awards and earn five other nominations, setting a new standard for visual effects in Hollywood. That same year, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album “Thriller,” which is not only held in high regard as one of the greatest albums ever, but for decades held records for album sales. Many believe it solidified his position as The King of Pop.
But that same year, in the Germantown section of Philadelphia a church was established, a church that blossomed from less than 100 members to a ministry that serves an entire community and the world at large. The New Covenant Church of Philadelphia was born.
The church was founded by Dr. C. Milton Grannum, and his wife Hyacinth on Nov. 21, 1982. At its inception, as Dr. Grannum pursued “a new thing,” working within God’s vision for a church that truly served the people around it. After 40 years, location changes and transitions in leadership, the core values of the church have remained constant. They live in the vision statement: “Pleasing God by touching Philadelphia and beyond.”
“When you really love people, you give,” said Pastor Bob Oliver, New Covenant’s executive pastor. “We give of ourselves, we give of our time and we teach so that people's lives are transformed.”
Pastor Oliver was installed as senior pastor in 2018, serving as both the senior pastor and the executive officer of New Covenant church. Under his tutelage, the church has maintained its standard of excellence, outreach and expansion.
Oliver sits at the head of an operation that houses about 50 separate ministries under one roof, and outside of the main sanctuary you can find a lively campus featuring a 56 unit affordable senior housing facility.
New Covenant is dedicating the entire month of November to celebrating its four decades of services. Each Sunday a special guest pastor is brought in to deliver the word to the congregation. Today gospel superstar Jonathan Nelson will headline an anniversary concert, but before then New Covenant held a celebration of its own legacy as well as the legacy of Black gospel music with a special service centered around hymns Saturday, Nov. 12.
Hymns are the foundation of Black gospel music. The blueprint, the stepping stones for today’s stars in gospel. To ensure that the church was doing justice to ancestral heritage, they brought in world renowned organist Evelyn Simpson Cureton, and one of the best voices in gospel music and former contestant on America’s Got Talent, Callie Day.
Evelyn Simpson Cureton played a rendition of “To God Be the Glory.” As her fingers cascaded down the keys of the pipe organ, the congregation was mystified at her talent, her gift, to the point where many people held looks of sheer astonishment that their masks couldn’t even hide.
“There’s a certain message in a song like 'A Charge to Keep I Have' that’s lost in the gospel music of today,” said Day before it was her turn to win over souls from the stage. “I love hymns. I was raised on them, and when you close your eyes and put your pain or loss into singing it, that’s when you feel it. That’s amazing grace.”
Day explained that she was ecstatic to take part in a hymn specific event, not just because her current church doesn’t often sing them, but because she viewed the celebration as an opportunity to connect the songs of her youth to today’s youth.
What sets New Covenant apart is their ability to spotlight hymns one week then host a concert with contemporary gospel hit maker like Jonathan Nelson the very next week. It shows that the church has a particular understanding of the wide range of people they serve and do so with intentionality.
Still, Pastor Oliver believes the church is not blessed by what it has or how far the ministry has come, but the lives it can save and the impact that can be made.
“The historical façade of the buildings is one thing, but having the capacity to serve the community around us is what makes us unique,” said Oliver. “This is private property but no one would know that, because we treat it like it’s public. You’ll see children playing soccer, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters.”
“Our goal is to help people live better lives here on Earth so that they can have everlasting life in heaven,” Oliver explained. “We’re a church for all comers.”
New Covenant is located at 7500 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa 19119. Sunday worships begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school begins at 8 a.m. and can be attended in person or live stream on Facebook. Adult Bible study is Sundays at 8 a.m. Bible study is Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.