For the past two months, the coronavirus has forced Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church to host its worship services online. That’s a sharp pivot from the three in-person services regularly held between the Enon West and Enon East locations, one on Saturday and two on Sunday.
After orders restricting large gatherings were handed down from the state and the city, the church’s Cheltenham Avenue location livestreamed the Rev. Alyn E. Waller’s sermons and the praise and worship experience with a handful of people. After Waller tested positive for COVID-19, Enon’s Cheltenham location was shuttered. Waller has been preaching from a home office.
Enon averaged anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people during a church attendance. Now the church is averaging about 15 times that number in livestream views on its website and Facebook.
A glance at Enon’s latest Facebook live showed 17,000 views by Sunday evening. That’s more than double the number of its last Facebook livestream before the shutdown two months ago.
Waller said the website livestream “mirrors” these views and he estimated that 45,000 people are being engaged on both platforms. Acknowledging the influence that such a reach means in the world’s virtual driven culture, Waller said the numbers don’t mean as much to Enon as the results that are actually realized.
“I’m grateful … It’s been a wonderful tool. [But] it’ll be interesting to see what happens afterwards,” Waller said. “I hope that it will translate when times get better and we can come back and be positively involved. If this was an indication people are accepting the message and living out the faith, then that would be exciting.
“The numbers just by themselves are numbers. We live in a new generation where views, followers and likes translate into something. I’m in another generation and I don’t know that just because somebody viewed something means I’m something to them and just because someone likes or follows or views in Facebook language doesn’t necessarily mean the same thing it means to be a member of the church. A Facebook friend doesn’t mean it’s a friend [and] a Facebook follower doesn’t mean a real member.”
Waller added: “The number one thing … is that we are reaching people.”
Waller said the absolutes he has realized are more rest, and the importance of real church.
“The congregation is gathered in one shot,” Waller said. “I haven’t had to preach as hard. I’ve only had to preach one weekend instead of three times. It’s a difference to preach and nobody is in front of you. It forces you to really know what you know, believe what you believe or be invested in the sermon in a different way.”
“The call and response associated with the Black preaching experience is just absent, the excitement created through the dialogue of the normal preaching experience is not there. That must come from my relationship with the text and my relationship with God, which has been a wonderful experience of growth and my relatedness to the Bible.”
Enon’s engagement with the people can partly be seen on the thousands of comments and reactions left on Enon’s Facebook video posts. People respond with ‘Thank you Jesus,’ ‘Praise God,’ personal testimonies and all sorts of greetings and well-wishes to others.
One woman remarked on an April livestream several times, ‘Sing Pastor!!!!!! You truly been helping me through this crisis and I know you are helping many as well! Yes! We all have a story … This has [helped] me with my pain. I’m so grateful for the good medicine…”
Online worship has “worked really well,” said Associate Minister Nicole Phillips. “Pastor Waller has been very intentional about making sure the worship experience is still something that the cyber audience can feel a part of, something they can feel. Nothing is really missing other than the fact we are not in the sanctuary.”
“His preaching has still been on fire. As worship leader, I do miss doing praise and worship in the building with the congregation, but I feel like the way it was done up until the last couple of weeks was great to keep the feeling there. And right now, having to replay old praise and worship, you still get that experience, whether it’s in real time or we’ve done it before.”
Phillips said she has felt the Spirit while worshiping from home.
“I will say I have felt the presence of the Lord in my home or wherever I have watched from,” she said. “I usually do it through Facebook live — because you can do that real-time chatting, it’s helpful. You can see people [commenting] ‘Amen,’ ‘Praise the Lord.’
“I feel that it’s a great opportunity to reach even more people than before because it’s what everybody is left to resort to. I’m hopeful it means people are recognizing we are in need of faith. To be able to give people that hope and extend the faith in this way is impactful.”
Rich Walls, an Enon member for 14 years, said he felt the Word was just as penetrating on livestream as it is in person. He views the increased online engagement as God’s work.
“It’s a good experience because it’s just the kind of Word, if you hear it face to face or [online] it’s the same thing,” Walls said. “They’ve [also] been having watch parties. Sometimes it good to fellowship but sometimes God wants you to get with yourself and get that Word.
“But I truly do believe that in my heart, God wanted everybody to get home and understand the Word in your own home. It’s touching family members that should’ve been touched but may have been rebellious because they don’t want to be in the church environment. Now they are hearing that. I don’t see it as an [interruption]. I see it as God is going to get your attention one way or the other. When God wants your attention, he is going to get it.”
