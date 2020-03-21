People attend churches to worship, but at Church of Faith, Inc. at 772 N. 38th St. in West Philadelphia, you can find that and a whole lot more.
For Church of Faith members, the objective is always fulfilling the great commission of Jesus Christ, but not unlike their savior, they understand that while souls are being fed, bodies need sustenance also. The burdens of the world not only impact them in the spiritual realm but also in temporal ways, and in all of these areas the church needs to be a helping hand and a safe haven.
Whether it is providing food and clothing, counseling those recovering from addiction or ministering to those who are in prison or newly released from prison, Church of Faith strives to minister to the whole person.
“It’s a family church and the people who come in from the neighborhood have to be made to feel welcome when they come in,” said Bishop Claude R. Barnes.
“They used to call this the Black Bottom back in the day. It isn’t black anymore, it changed,” said Barnes in reference to the location in West Philadelphia.
“People come to church looking for something and sometimes we have our cliques and our priorities: If you don’t dress right or look right people sometimes don’t feel welcomed,” Barnes said.
That’s no concern at Church of Faith, whose members say that all are welcome to take part in their services and activities.
“What we try to do is to make sure that we have an impact in the community,” Barnes said.
To do this, Church of Faith has numerous activities and active ministries created to serve the various needs of the surrounding community. One of those events is their Thanksgiving Day Meal.
“We have our Thanksgiving Day Meal for the community, and down here in the Bottom we have our gangs and the drugs but on that day the gang members and drug dealers put down their guns and drugs and they come into the church and eat,” Barnes said.
Not only do the local drug dealers and gang members know the ministers at Church of Faith and know that they are welcome at the church, but they also respect them and see that no harm comes to their property.
“My church don’t get broken into and nothing happens to our property and they know us when they see us,” said Barnes.
With gentrification rapidly changing the demographics of the community, Barnes said the church is taking steps to make sure that they can continue to exist despite changing populations and conditions outside its doors.
“We have plans to build a new church and a complex right here. The reason that we are doing this is because we know that the community needs someone to speak up for them. We don’t have Black leaders anymore,” Barnes said.
After the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Barnes said the community was left without Black leadership and it was up to the church to fill that space and represent the people and their interests.
William Nichols has been pastor since 1979 and said Barnes has been a father to him.
Growing up in the church, Nichols did a “a little traveling” after high school but returned to the place where he grew up.
“It’s been a great, great ride, if I can call it that. A great career. It’s been wonderful seeing what happened and then giving back and seeing generation after generation of kids come through here,” said Nichols.
Today, grandparents attend with their children and grandchildren, thus continuing the legacy of Church of Faith as a family church.
Education for the youth attending the church is a high priority for Church of Faith, which provides education in academic, spiritual and practical life skills including such things as sewing, how to iron clothing, housing assistance and much more.
“We have covered the whole gamut because we didn’t just want to bring the children in and provide education, because why are we going to provide education and you don’t have clothing or just provide education and you don’t have a bed? Some of them don’t have dressers and were literally living out of trash bags,” Nichols said.
“So we address those issues with the kids so the kids found a place where they can come also. This has been a safe haven for a lot of kids.”
“Some of these kids had come from some real difficult situations, it will make you cry, but we showed them love, we showed them that somebody does care and that they’re not castaways and whether you had a mother at home or your dad’s in jail, it didn’t matter to us. If you didn’t have a family, we’re your family,” said Nichols.
Church of Faith sent six children to college last year through its scholarship program, and two of those children received full scholarships.
“We’re having a real impact on the children in our community. They’re our future so we invest in them so they can give back to the community.”
Then there are the Men’s Ministry, the Women’s Ministry, the Youth Ministry and other active ministries.
“We [men] have issues going on too. A lot of times, with the men, you’re a husband or a father, we’re all going through the same thing and we have issues going on too, so we get a chance to vent those things out,” Nichols said.
Many times, he said, people are hurting and that hurt might be overlooked until the men and women participating in the church ministries get together and talk among themselves. It is there that such issues are manifested and then addressed in a safe, loving and supportive community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.