On the brink of celebrating her fourteenth pastoral anniversary, the Rev. Cheryl Ann Williams, pastor of Changed For Life Family Worship Center, says her calling in life is to spread love and lead people to Christ however she can.
“I’m celebrating my fourteenth pastoral anniversary,” Williams said. “I’ve been in ministry for 34 years and was born and raised in the church that I pastor.”
Despite her deep family roots in the church she says her ministry is a calling from God and not a decision based on her personal upbringings alone.
“I always pay homage to my grandmother and grandfather. They are deceased now,” Williams said. “The late Bishop Elijah Brown was the pastor and then when he passed my grandmother, the late Dorsey Brown, took over as the pastor.
“When she [my grandmother], got of age where she could no longer pastor, my aunt who was a musician and also my former pastor, came back home to pastor. She is also deceased, overseer Deborah Brown Graham.”
The church, located at 744 N. 37th St., has been in the neighborhood for over 60 plus years.
“It has changed names during the transitions but I, myself, was installed as the pastor. I don’t want anyone to think that I became a pastor because of my family ties,” she said.
According to Williams, the lord called her to pastor and she wouldn’t be doing it if he didn’t.
“This building has been in the neighborhood way before I was born,” Williams said. “The neighbors know who I am. They have been knowing me since I was a little girl.”
Williams is literally an anchor in the community. She resides right above the church and is a champion of love and embraces people from all walks of life.
Williams also refers to herself as an outreach pastor.
“We do a lot of outreach ministries. I am an outreach pastor. “ Williams said. “To God be the glory. Everything we do I always say God has to get the glory out of it.
The Changed For Life Family Worship Center is known to be a small congregation with a big heart. Located in West Philadelphia, down the bottom, the Changed For Life Family Worship Center’s mission is to simply to love on one another.
“This ministry, our mission statement comes from John’s ,the thirteen chapter, verse 34. ‘To love ye one another as I love you’, that’s our mission statement. I teach this and impress it upon my congregation all the time,” Williams said
“Again, we do alot of outreach such as distributing school supplies, Christmas toys for the kids at Christmas time. We have seniors day during the winter. Last year we distributed blankets and had coffee with the seniors,” Williams said.
As the congregation prepared for the church anniversary service on Sunday they were also gearing up for their harvest celebration. Which will likely look different given the precautions in light of the COVID-19 spread.
“We usually have a harvest party for our youth at the end of October. We don’t believe in celebrating Halloween. We celebrate the harvest which represents the bountiful blessings of the lord,” Williams said
“We also distribute food from SHARE and other venues and places that we get food from to the neighborhood because we believe in helping the community as best as we can,”
“We may not be able to meet all of the needs of the people in the neighborhood but the needs that we can be a blessing to or be of help, we will help in that area,” she said.
Williams’ anniversary completion was a two part celebration. Starting at her home church, the Changed For Life Family Worship Center, service was earlier than usual. Folks gathered at 10:30 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. and an afternoon service was hosted in Williams’ honor at the New Temple Baptist Church in South Philadelphia.
“I’m really excited about the anniversary completion service,” Williams said. “Like I said, to God be the Glory. The fact that the lord kept me for fourteen years is a blessing. Especially with so much stuff that has transpired and he didn’t have to do it but he did. Even when I wanted to give up the Lord said not so, so I’m grateful.”
Pastor Karen E. Jones of the Community of Refuge Enternational Ministries in Philadelphia, preached in honor of William’s anniversary and later that afternoon New Temple Baptist Church’s pastor Bishop Edward Thomas led the congregation in worship and prayer.
“He just celebrated his 25th pastoral anniversary. I’m excited about the 3:30 service and we’re having dinner afterwards,” Wiliams said.
It was a lovely celebration for Williams, in addition to the songs and dance there were several touching tributes from family and friends, suited for the humble servant and change maker.
“The anniversary celebration was wonderful,” said the Rev. Karen E. Jones, pastor at the Community of Refuge Enternational (CORE) Ministries. “Very exuberant and very encouraging. I enjoyed it.”
Jones, is both Williams’ friend and sister in ministry.
“I have known her for at least five years,” Jones said. “I was her guest. She invited me and I was there to encourage and speak about her ministry.”
Jones describes Williams as one of the most sincere people that she’s ever met.
“She is 100 percent, on point, and all around genuine,” Jones said. “I have a few years on her in terms of age and experience and I’m impressed,” she said. “She is the kind of person that is with you.”
“We embrace everybody that comes to those doors. No matter what race, no matter what nationality you are, or what lifestyle that you live because it is not for us to judge,” said Williams. “It is the word of God that changes people’s lives so I want everybody when they read this story to know that we love you.”
Truly a family affair, Williams’ daughter Brittany was one of the praise worship line dancers who performed. The youngest of Williams’ three adopted children whom she calls her miracle baby due to some of the pediatric challenges she had.
“I know what is like to go through things,” said Williams. “Often times people think that pastors don’t go through things or face challenging times but we do. We are human too. God has allowed us to shepard others,” she said.
Williams credits some of her hard times as transformational moments that afforded her the opportunity to birth ideas which aided others.
“The lord has given me this idea called ‘warm pajamas for cold hands and cold feet’ and that was actually birthed out of my heater breaking in my home, I had eight different people come in my home to try to fix the heater and they couldn’t fix it,” said Williams.
“While we were going through that transition and trying to get the heater to work the lord gave me that vision and the name for it, ‘warm pajamas for cold hands and cold feet.’”
As Williams talked about her excitement for her anniversary and the celebrations, she seemed most proud of the haven she has created with ‘her people’, and she couldn’t help but to constantly reflect on those in need and why it is so important to help one another.
“There are a lot of people in the neighborhood, single parents who are struggling and they may not have money to adequately feed their children and or have utilities shut off and I know I wasn’t the only single parent going through what I was going through at times,” she said.
The former foster parent of eight, later started at a food cupboard at the Changed For Life Family Worship Center following her ‘ warm pajamas for cold hands and feet initiative’. She is also big on giving out coats , providing spiritual and physical warmth.
“We believe in helping the community the best that we can. If that means that we can be a blessing and help in the community whatever we get we try to be a blessing to the community and to the neighbors,” said Williams.
Williams was celebrated because of her commitment to leading people to God’s love, she was honored for her years of service and dedication to people aa well as the word.
“It doesn’t matter if you have on a $5000 outfit or rags, at any given time we all can be going through something,” Williams said. “I want people to know that we will do our best and that we love people and we are here to lead you to Christ anyway that we can.”
The congregation has been back in the building since late July and are providing service in person and via Facebook.
Williams said “some people are still uncomfortable coming into the building and that’s ok.”
“We embrace people all of the time and I tell people it doesn’t matter where they are coming from or how they look, or how they smell,” Williams said. “Whether they dress like us or whether they are sleeping in a tent it does not matter,”
“Why? because the word of God said all souls belong to him and that’s everybody. Even the person that is sitting on death row, God still loves them. Even the person that committed the most heinous crime God, still loves them. So no matter what the person’s lifestyle is and where they are coming from we are here to love on them they way that Christ has loved us.”
