The Vine Memorial Baptist Church recently celebrated its 90th anniversary and 77th year of congregating at 5600 W. Girard Ave. in West Philadelphia.
The anniversary commemoration kicked off with a community day celebration and re-enactment parade starting at their previous church home location at 56th and Haverford Avenue and concluding at their current place of worship.
The weekend of events July 30-31 was also an opportunity for members of the community to connect with members of the Vine Memorial Baptist Church and come together for fellowship, essential resources, and a good time.
Known as the “beacon on the hill” or the “little light in the community,” the Vine Memorial Baptist Church has earned the reputation of being a family-oriented congregation focused on giving and showing love.
The church was founded in 1932 by Rev. Leonard George Carr. According to church records, a meeting was held on Oct. 2, 1932, in the Upper Room of a hall on the northwest corner of 57th and Vine streets. Carr, at the time a student at Lincoln University, was elected to be the spiritual adviser for the group. The group chose for its name “Vine Street Baptist Church” and a month later the church was set apart and fellowshipped as a regular Missionary Baptist Church. Carr went on to serve as the pastor for 44 years. During his leadership the church became the Vine Memorial Baptist Church.
Today, the church is under the leadership of Rev. Ralph Blanks, who has been a member for 15 years. He was elected pastor in December 2018 and installed in July 2019.
“Our church was founded in 1932. Thus this is our 90th year and we have started out the year with monthly Vine historical moments, which highlights important events in the 90-year journey of the Vine Memorial Baptist Church, such as facts about the founding charter members, information about the founding pastor and similar kinds of events,” Blanks said.
Following Carr, the second pastor was the Rev. James Sterling Allen Sr. “He was the pastor for about 30 years. And so I’m the third pastor in Vine’s 90-year history,” Blanks said. “We are very proud and happy of the fact that we have never split or divided over this 90-year history. We have stuck and stayed as the Vine Memorial Baptist Church and had only three pastors in the 90-year history thus far.”
Vine Memorial is also an affiliate member of both the National Baptist Convention and the American Baptist Convention.
“We are using the 90th church anniversary year as a kickoff boost off into preparations for our 100th church anniversary, which will be 10 years down the road and not just a celebration, but also a work in progress of rebuilding its ministries as well as congregation,” Blanks said.
“We are dreaming and envisioning what the Lord would do and have us to be in our 100th year. Many of us say we are not sure that we will be around 10 years down the road. But yet we want to make our contributions now as much as possible to ensure that there will be a congregation known as the Vine Memorial Baptist Church come 2032,” Blanks said.
According to Blanks, the original members had several basic focuses.
“As they came together to start the church, one was to develop a house of worship for the residents in the West Philadelphia area. Two, also create a place where their children and the children of the community could come for religious and spiritual introductions, as well as a place where children and youth could gather safety ... to do group activities.
“Third reason that the folk came together, they wanted to have some impact and support Black businesses that were growing and developing in the community, as well. So a part of our 90th church anniversary is a recommitment and dedication to our ancestors’ goals. To enhance the spiritual life of the community, as well as to support and encourage our children and youth, as well as to support businesses in the community. And we believe that if there’s ever a time to be about those focuses, it certainly is now,” Blanks said.
Longtime member Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake described Blanks as an innovator and collaborative.
“He is always looking for a way for people to get along and to work together. And I love that about him,” Marshall-Blake said. “It’s not about him, but it’s how do we, and not I, but how do we do this?”
Marshall-Blake said that she’s been a part of the Vine Memorial Baptist Church pretty much all of her life.
“We think of ourselves as the west beacon on the hill or the little light on the hill. And hopefully our light emanates throughout the community and people,” she said.
“For instance, we have a food pantry that we’ve been doing prior to the pandemic. Wednesdays and Fridays, folks can come by the church from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and get fresh vegetables, they can get all kinds of staples. So again, when the Scripture talks about when I was hungry did you feed me, when I was naked did you clothe me, well, when you’re hungry we have a pantry. Naked? We have a boutique. When I was sick did you visit me? And again, it’s not just members that we visit when situations happen in the community. We’ve also been known to go and visit families that have lost loved ones. It’s meeting the needs of the community wherever and whatever they may be, and the community is a valuable partner,” said Marshall-Blake.
Marshall-Blake said the Vine Memorial Baptist Church is a trusted venue, “and has been for over 90 years. We’ve always been there [for the community] and we make a way.”
She described the 90th celebration as a fun day with perfect weather and said that one of the best parts was that people who attended the community event came to Sunday service the next day.
Other special guests who attended the 90th anniversary event included State Rep. Morgan Cephas, Councilmember Curtis Jones, former Mayor Wilson Goode, Rev. Bonnie Camarda of the Hispanic Clergy and other community leaders.
Keeping in mind the theme of the church inspired by Joshua 1:9, “God Is In Control,” Blanks said that as a people of faith in his congregation “are on the spiritual journey, led by God.”
“We continue to do our best and give our best,” he said.
“The mission of the church is grounded in what we know as the ethical mandate, as found in Matthew Chapter 28, Verses 19 and 20. Jesus said to His disciples that he was sending them to go forth into the world preaching and teaching and making disciples,” Banks said.
“So the bottom line, the church’s mission is to make disciples who follow the lives of our Lord and Savior and that has clearly been a part of the focus and the legacy from the beginning.”
