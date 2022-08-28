Rev. Gerald Chapman Sr. suggests that it is time to put biblical practices before tradition and denomination in order to improve some of the challenges that inner city residents are facing in today’s time.
Chapman has been a pastor for over 49 years. Before joining the Christlike Pleasant Green Faith Baptist Church, he was the pastor at the Zion Church of Ambler.
“I retired and came out of retirement to become the pastor of this church, the Christlike Pleasant Green Faith Baptist Church. It is a combination of two churches that combined together under the pastor Robert Smith,” said Rev. Chapman. “I have retired from Zion Church in Ambler after 33 years, and then I came down here to pastor because they were in need of a pastor and they needed some help. And my wife and I committed to come and it’s been a great journey.”
Chapman has been leading the Christlike Pleasant Green Faith Baptist Church congregation for five years now. He says that by title they are a Baptist church and by Bible, a Bible believing Christian church.
“Every day at noon we have prayer and read Bible scriptures for 15 minutes. And we pray for the sick, we pray for the community. We pray for all of those who are in the hospital,” said Chapman.
According to Chapman, the church has grown spiritually and attendance has increased in person and online over the last two years.
“What makes us very unique is not only the area but the people in here. We’ve been able to connect with the people in the community. We give out food, we give out everything. Every third Wednesday. We give out brand new clothing. We also take time with the young people. We have a junior church, it meets on Sunday. We have a group of people who are on the youth committee that make sure the youth in our area and the youth of our church are covered.”
“This year we’re doing something different. Rather than giving out just book bags and supplies, we’re giving out Bibles, children’s Bibles and young adult Bibles. We also have been able to reach nursing homes,” said Chapman.
Chapman shared that throughout the pandemic members of the congregation have still been able to go out into the community and connect with folks door to door and he is grateful for that.
“We’ve become the flagship also for the Red Cross to give out smoke detectors. We’ve been able to do street meetings there,” said Chapman. “So we’ve done things that other churches have not done. We are an encompassing community church. We want to do what it takes to make the community better.”
The main theme of the church is “continuing what Jesus started.”
“Not what tradition started, not what denomination has started. But what did Jesus say about things that are really biblical? Not under the umbrella of the church. What did he really say about people coming to him? What did he really say about the church’s duty to go ye therefore into all the world? What did he really say about when he was hungry and we didn’t feed him when he was naked? We didn’t clothe [him]. So once again, we’re trying to do the great commission in real time,” said Chapman.
According to Chapman there are people who have drifted away from the basic teachings of Christianity.
“We have let things get out of hand [for instance] killing and murdering, COVID and all these other things, because of the drifting away of what God said,” said Chapman. “God’s plan was to bless us. God’s plan was to heal our land. God’s plan was for us to be able to be a blessing to one another.”
“This gun violence, we took our young people from the church and to the streets. We took and we allowed the world to dominate over the church. And now the church is trying to take it back,” said Chapman. “But we need all of us to band together, every denomination, all of God’s people, and we need to cast aside who we are not as to who we are.”
Chapman also believes that “sometimes tradition has taken over the church and not biblical principles.”
“I would hope that we will try to get back to really the things of God,” said Chapman.
“I’ve had nine strokes. I was paralyzed from the neck down. They said I would never walk again. I got seven rods in my back and three screws. I got one vocal cord. And God has brought me back every time to be able to do what I’m doing. And the church has prospered,” said Chapman. “Even during the pandemic, our church has prospered. God has sent new members either by way of Facebook, or either by way of live attendance. And we’ve been able to be a blessing to many in our community at 25th and Cambria.”
When asked if he had to sum up the mission of the church in just a few words Chapman responded with a phrase, “tell them who I am. Tell them who Jesus is, just tell them and they will come,” he said.
Chapman doesn’t hold back when he says his faith is what gets him through.
“I had to learn, when you can’t see God, he’s there. You can’t hear God. He’s there. When you can’t touch him. He’s there. How do I know that? Because he said, ‘Know I’m with you always,’” said Chapman.
Christlike Trustee Pete Kane said the church is where his roots are.
“What I liked about attending this church is that it’s in the inner city,” said Kane, a retired suburban resident. “I’ve been there [at Christlike Pleasant Green Faith Baptist Church] for some 30 years now, since 1989. It’s where my connections are, that’s where I feel more comfortable, where I can mentor some of the youth that are growing up in the inner city, as I did,” said Kane.
Kane is a retired photojournalist who has worked at NBC 10 Philadelphia. According to Kane his work had further exposed him to some of the issues and challenges that people in Philadelphia have faced. Kane believes that in order to solve the problems, you have to be a part of the solution.
“At Christlike I’ve been able to mentor some of the youth that are there. That’s where my roots are. I came up in another church not far from here, but I was brought up in a Baptist church,” said Kane.
All four of his children attended Christllike at one point.
“They all sang in the church choir. My grandson was with me last Sunday because I want him to be able to have that same experience,” said Kane.
Kane shared that one of the things he admired most about pastor Chapman is the fact that he is committed to bringing people together.
Chapman pastors on and off the pulpit, even sharing words of wisdom on his Facebook page. All are welcomed to come as they are in the Christlike Pleasant Green Faith Baptist Church.
The church is located at 2901 N. 25th Street Philadelphia, Pa 19132. Sunday service begins at 11 a.m., in person or live stream. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. online. On Monday and Wednesday, Bible study begins at 7 p.m. Daily prayer and Bible scripture readings begin at noon. All online live streams are on their Facebook page.
