A warm and sunny fall afternoon provided the perfect setting for an opportunity of outreach at Star of Hope Baptist Church. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the church hosted its annual community trunk or treat.
Star of Hope has existed for more than a century, but decades of striving and service have not withered away the church’s goals: to exalt Christ, to edify believers, and to reach the community and the world through Christian ministries.
The event offered food, fun and all the usual makings of a Halloween celebration, but presented it in a Christian focused way.
“Trick-or-treating has less than wholesome underpinnings,” said Rev. Evelyn Barnes, who serves as pastor of Tacony Baptist Church while being the first lady of Star of Hope. “We don't choose to let our children indulge that.”
Rev. Barnes presented the idea for a trunk-or-treat at Star of Hope more than a decade ago. Since becoming an annual event, trunk-or-treat has been a mainstay of its community, bringing out hundreds of participants each year. Regular church members attend with their cars decorated, eager to pass out sweet treats and build a bridge to the younger generation. Rev. Barnes believes what makes the event so important is that it provides a safe alternative to trick or treating.
“Families are saying they're afraid for their children to eat the candy they receive,” said Barnes.
The Star of Hope trunk-or-treat is a community outreach in its truest form. The environment welcomes people who aren’t members of the church or members of the community for that matter. It also breaks through language barriers and offers a lifeline to communities in need. The pastor of Star of Hope, Pastor Hubert Barnes says community outreach is a way to express love for the community.
“It’s important that the community knows we’re here and concerned about them,” said Pastor Barnes. “The issues that concern the community, we want them to know that we’re praying about them and we want to do whatever we can.”
Pastor Barnes, originally from Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, has served as pastor of the Star of Hope Baptist Church for more than three decades. He is a product of and advocate for higher education locally, receiving degrees from Lincoln University, Villanova University School of Law and Cairn University.
Pastor Barnes put a special emphasis on the need to impact the lives of young people in and outside of Star of Hope. Young people are often the target of violent crime in Philadelphia, a tragic condition exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Our youth outreach ministries were shuttered by the pandemic,” said Pastor Barnes. “We’re looking to come out of that and be a resource especially when it comes to young people.”
The return of trunk-or-treat to full force is a sign that those efforts and actions are being rewarded.
Seeing the kids dressed in various costumes from basketball players to princesses to dinosaurs was truly heartwarming. What stood out the most was that everyone was allowed to be comfortable in the space created by the church. Everyone was allowed to feel warmth and feel welcome. That speaks volumes for what the church represents. There is no insulation of support or resources. Star of Hope has gladly accepted the job of giving back to those in the surrounding area.
Cheryl Randolph says she’s been a member of Star of Hope for her entire life. She says helping people is a core principle for her church, but spreading the Gospel is always the goal.
“We want people to know that there is a God,” said Randolph. “We want people to have a chance at eternal life. That’s what our church is about.”
In addition to having service every Sunday at the Star of Hope location, the church offers a weekly food pantry every Tuesday at Hope Hall. The church also hosts a major clothing giveaway once a year in July, and missionaries are also hosting a toiletry giveaway in December.
Star of Hope Baptist Church is located at 7137 Hegerman St, Philadelphia, Pa 19135. Sunday service begins at 10 a.m., and can be attended in-person and online. The food pantry is located at Hope Hall, 7212 Keystone St., Philadelphia, Pa 19135. The pantry is open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
