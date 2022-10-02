Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr. celebrated his 40th pastoral anniversary last Saturday.
Reed is the pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, and one of the church’s longest running pastors. He arrived to the city of Philadelphia, and the at the church, in 1982.
The Sharon Baptist Church was founded by Rev. Charles H. Bernard in June 1934. According to the church’s website, Sharon started out with less than 10 people. For the first 12 years the church didn’t have a permanent home but things began to change under the leadership of Rev. Phillip M. King. During King’s tenure, the church purchased a property and paid off its debt. King remained the pastor for 34 years since its inception in 1947, and in January 1982, Reed began to take the church into a new direction. In 1999, Sharon expanded once again and moved from Southwest Philadelphia to its current location at 3955 Conshohocken Ave.
Reed said that coming into his 40th year as a pastor has been “a moment of reflection.”
“I am, as of now, the longest pastor that has been at Sharon Baptist Church,” said Reed.
“It has been a year of reflection. Just kind of reflecting back on what has happened, as well as what is happening and looking to the future for possibilities of what could happen. Moving forward,” he said. “So I have very little regrets. But if you would ask me, if I would have done some things differently than what I previously did. I would have to admit, yes I would.”
Reed shared he would like to take some different approaches in terms of his ministry if he had the opportunity to do things over again.
“If I had the opportunity to do some things over, I would move more swiftly on changing people out of some positions, versus being too tolerant, to give people an opportunity to change,” Reed said.
One of the things that Reed believes makes Sharon unique is “the expository preaching and teaching of God's Word”.
“Our growth was nothing more than teaching and preaching and showing people how the word of God, in its context, is relevant to where we live. And the times that we live in, even though it was written for an audience back then, the same thing applies to the audience right now,” said Reed.
Making the connection is vital said Reed.
“Just showing people how relevant the scripture is and how it speaks to everyday life. That was not something that was known to Sharon 40 years ago. And I really stumbled upon it," said Reed. "I didn't go in there like I knew everything about the Bible. I just did what I was called to do. And the response that I got was phenomenal.”
Reed describes Sharon as a biblical centered Baptist Church. “The bible becomes our authority and not an individual association,” said Reed. “I think we are a Baptist church with a biblical distinction."
Longtime Sharon Baptist Church member Colona Roberts credits Reed for helping her better understand Christianity and being able to apply the lessons from the scriptures to her daily life.
“Before I came to the church I thought I knew about being saved. I thought I knew what it meant to be a Christian. I thought I knew what the Bible was, you know what the Bible actually was, what it meant, hearing sermons,” said Colona Roberts, a 23-year member of the Sharon Baptist Church. “But it wasn't until I got to Sharon Baptist church under Bishop Reed, and the way he broke it down, it made me really understand what being a Christian meant and what the Bible meant.”
“It was the only place that I had ever gone or attended church where I felt like when I came out of the building on Sundays, that I had something that I could apply to my life. I personally understood it. Bishop Reed would take the scripture and make it real and make it live. And I could pertain it to situations in my life, like never before,” said Roberts.
Roberts is a successful local business woman and was the principal of the Sharon Baptist Church’s former K-12 school. Roberts also developed two childcare centers for the church and has been active in many initiatives and youth programming.
“Bishop Reed came there when he was 24 years old, and now he's 65. He's never pastored another church, when he got to Sharon [he stayed] and that's where he's been for 40 years. It is a blessing,” said Roberts.
On September 24, Bishop Reed was surrounded by family, friends and members of his congregation at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia for a sneaker ball party in honor of his anniversary.
In terms of his legacy, Reed said, “I want to build people up so that they can take the cause of Christ beyond the four walls of Sharon Baptist Church, to build a group of men and women that will take this message to their jobs, to their family, their social associations, to social media, to be accurate [in] the explanation, dynamic in the presentation, that we might be the light of the world, that men and women may see our good works, and then return glorious to our father.”
The church is located at 3955 Conshohocken Ave., Philadelphia, Pa 19131. Sunday service starts at 9 a.m. The service can be attended in-person or online. The live streaming is on Facebook and starts at 9:15 a.m. Bible study is every Wednesday at 7 p.m.
