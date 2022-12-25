Flowing underneath the center aisle of Prince of Peace Baptist Church is a living spring. The small stream directs the eyes of all who see it to the baptismal pool that lies underneath the front of the church, just feet from the pulpit. At a glance, the stream serves as a unique centerpiece dwelling amongst the rest of the beauty inside of Prince of Peace, but this small body of water represents much more than that. John 7:38 says, “He that believeth in me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.” This stream is a physical representation of the faith, hope, and perseverance of this church.
Prince of Peace hosted its annual community Christmas dinner Saturday, Dec. 17. The event returned indoors after being held outside because of COVID, and the community's response to the warm welcome and warm meal was immediate.
The church’s pastor, Rev. Robert Shipman Sr., says events like this are important to building a relationship with the community. The church operates with open eyes and open ears so that it can better help those in need.
“We started doing a yearly Christmas dinner because we were connected with a school nearby and found out that so many kids were not getting gifts and meals for the holiday,” said Shipman. “This is just one of those things where people eat because they need to.”
The entire church has taken on Shipman’s giving spirit. The event served nearly 200 families in just a couple of hours, but church members say this is just the tip of the iceberg for the church’s service.
“We’re grateful to be doing this," said Minister Tabenah Washington as she served up stuffing, turkey and candied yams to all who came hungry. “This is our favorite season because we get to give.”
Through various acts of service over the course of years, Prince of Peace has become a pillar of support for people living in Strawberry Mansion, Brewerytown and beyond. When people who lived near the church came in for a meal, they were all treated as family.
Sometimes the thought of a sermon, a song, or even salvation, isn’t enough to bring some people inside of a church. But what the church receives from its visitors, whether that be tithes or a commitment to service, does not dictate what the church provides.
“We’re caring the way we should care,” said Shipman. “Even if it's just turkey or mashed potatoes, we know for many, this meal is helping them get through.”
Shipman stresses the importance of ministry being what happens outside of the four walls of Prince of Peace or on days that aren’t Sunday. In fact, through collaborations with other baptist churches, the ministry has reached as far as Africa to build schools, health facilities and other churches.
“Overseas missions are a significant part of our identity,” said Shipman. “It’s what we do. As a missionary baptist church, we pool small sums of money with other organizations that fall under that umbrella to do groundbreaking work across the country and around the world. We are also noted for the sociopolitical activism of our people.”
Prince of Peace extends ministry far beyond praying in the pews. The church understands that while the prayers of the righteous avail much, it’s still easier to live a life here on Earth when receiving proper representation from elected officials, having proper knowledge of accessible benefits, and being provided more opportunities for financial growth.
“No longer are hunger or clothing the only issues in the community, '' said Shipman. “We need to think about reorientation.”
For years, the church has operated a program to save souls and improve their standard of living through various forms of tech training.
“We defaulted to creating a small technical center here where we began teaching computer literacy training, '' said Shipman. “We zeroed in on technology, teaching people how to use software to promote and better themselves. What makes us unique isn’t just the kinds of emphasis we put on preaching and teaching the gospel, it’s the application that we make to principles of that teaching and how that helps people in the community.”
At its core, the church stays true to its mission of giving everyone the opportunity to know and grow in Jesus Christ, and Prince of Peace takes no member, visitor or otherwise for granted.
“The spirit has always been the same,” said Shipman. “We’re glad to have you here and we’re here to help you.”
The church is located at 1844 North 32nd St., Philadelphia, Pa 19121. Sunday worship begins at 11:15 a.m., in-person services are the first and second Sundays of each month. Pastor's office hours are Monday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday prayer conference call starts at 7 p.m. Bible Academy Wednesdays are at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Transparency Thursdays are at 7 p.m., the first and third Thursdays of each month.
