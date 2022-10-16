The New Fellowship Baptist Church is celebrating 34 years of service in the city of Philadelphia.
“We will be celebrating [the years] through many challenges,” said Rev. Marlon J. Jones, Sr., pastor of the New Fellowship Baptist Church.
According to Jones, the New Fellowship Baptist Church was established in 1988 by Rev. Vaughn B. Wilson. In the church’s earlier days the congregation would meet in the home of one of the deacons. Over the years, and now decades since its inception, the church has grown exponentially and is anchored in Southwest Philadelphia.
“I came to this church originally back in 1999. I was introduced to a new [way of] fellowship and I joined the church that year. Shortly after I was licensed to preach. Shortly after that, ordained to preach as well. And that's kind of my tenure experience with them,” said Jones. “Then I went away to pastor another church. I left for about eight years and upon my pastor's [rev. Wilson’s] retirement he had decided to call me back to succeed as the pastor of the New Fellowship Baptist Church in 2014.”
Jones shared that one of his first priorities when stepping into the role as pastor at New Fellowship was to create a genuine family feeling.
“A lot of churches, in my humble opinion, were kind of lacking in that area,” said Jones. “It was a lot of cliques and you know, different sects. Just too many different factions for my thing. So I wanted to create a family church like it was initially God’s intention to do. So I think what really sets us apart as a church is that we are a church family. We have that family feeling about us. You can come in and take off your wig, take off your shoes, that is the kind of welcoming family environment there is.”
Pastor Jones intentions are that when people come to visit, or when they come to join, the find themselves welcomed into the family.
“My hope is that when people come on board to join us that they feel like we're one big family, and just like every family, there are some people that do some things in the family and, you know, we can't pick the family," said Jones. "I often tell them that we're one big family and I liken myself to be the crazy uncle because I'm always the one that's going to step up and say what everybody else is thinking. I just believe in being real. I think the family dynamic is real. And there is no better place than I think it could be for you to be at, a church, where you can be real, until you move towards the faith that God has expected for us.”
When asked if the church could be described in three words or less, Jones' response was “building better.”
“I say that in regards to building better lives, building better, loving relationships with our fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, and also building better the edifice in which we're in. So that we can make an impact,” said Jones.
As far as legacy building, Jones believes that New Fellowship will be known as a church that is for the people.
“We’re currently going through the Gospel of John, and one of the things that we read about in that gospel is that he [God] is calling us to a place of loving one another, and not only as a verbal expression, but by actually what we do by way of making an impact on people's lives. So I think that would probably be the legacy that we're building,” said Jones.
Part of that legacy are the events the church does to help the community and people in need. But first, the church has a need to be repaired for more chances of community outreach.
“We're going to be a church that is known to be about helping other people. And that is the intention and goal and one of the main reasons we find it imperative to get our building repaired. So we’re able to love all of those people that are hurting and that are downtrodden so that we can really let them know that Christ still has hands and eyes and feet on earth,” said Jones.
The church has been seeking assistance and support to repair their gymnasium.
“When I came onboard in July 2014, not only was it a challenge in regards to trying to build a family type of healing church, but I was also kind of hit with a lot of repairs that were needed. So we've been really making strides with repairing a lot of the wounds and the roof. We're currently in the process of trying to repair the gym,” said Jones.
Currently half of the gym’s roof is “missing.” Jones hopes that the revitalization of the gym will benefit the community and neighborhood that the church is located in.
“We’re heavily focusing on repairing the gym so that we can go ahead and start reaching out to the community. Get our hands on some of those young men and women so that we might be able to kind of ease the tension and all of the violence that has been taking place in the southwest section of the city,” said Jones.
One of the church’s next initiatives will be a dollar challenge geared to raise money to help those who are experiencing crisis as well as curb the gun violence within the community.
“Anything that anyone could do to contribute to making the city better as a whole and starting in one particular section in the southwest section of Philadelphia, I think it would be a tremendous benefit to all of us,” said Jones.
The New Fellowship Baptist Church will be having an anniversary service today, Oct. 16, and is open to all. There will be a guest speaker for the worship and dinner will be served after fellowship.
The church is located at 7001 Woodland Avenue Philadelphia Pa, 19142. Sunday service starts at 11 a.m., and can be attended in-person or streamed on Facebook. Children's service is Sundays and begins is from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
