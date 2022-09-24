State Rep. Regina Young presented Pastor Alfred S. Parker, Jr. with a $60,000 check on behalf of the Mt. Zion C.M.E Church located in Sharon Hill.
“We are so grateful to receive this blessing, which will benefit the Mt. Zion Food Bank Ministry and all the families in the communities we serve,” Parker said.
The funding comes from the Department of Community and Economic Development. According to their website, the Department of Community and Economic Development’s mission is to encourage the shared prosperity of all Pennsylvanians by supporting good stewardship and sustainable development initiatives across our commonwealth.
“This funding will go a long way towards helping the individuals and families that need it the most in and around Sharon Hill,” Young said. “I’m always happy to help [and] give back to the community in the most helpful ways possible.”
The Mt. Zion C.M.E Church has been a staple in the community for over 100 years. The C.M.E stands for Christian Methodist Episcopal. Sharon Hill’s Mt. Zion is one of Delaware county’s prominent Methodist churches.
Parker is in his eighth year as the senior pastor at Mt. Zion C.M.E Church and he hopes to be able to provide an abundance of resources for people from all over.
“This particular church is over 100 years old. Some of its characteristics to the community involvement include school graduations that are held there. They had the only Black swimming pool [at one time], because of the discrimination era we went through, which now is the parking lot,” said Parker.
The church also serves as a gathering place for the community.
“We’ve held not only political meetings there, especially in dealing with voter registration, but we’ve also helped the community with a community food bank,” said Parker. “The food bank has been active through my tenure and the former pastor who served 10 years before I got there, so for at least, I would say, 18 to 20 years we’ve been involved in the community as far as the food bank is concerned.”
Parker shares that with the recent funding the church plans to expand its food bank.
“Not only do we feed the immediate community, but surrounding communities come to Mt. Zion,” said Parker. “We have within our food bank an emergency contact list for those who need food and we service them. We want to expand to the degree, especially since we are going through the COVID age, to be there for those who are in need.”
Young believes that helping entities like Mt. Zion C.M.E Church is one way to help empower and uplift communities.
“I believe that empowerment is a movement and as public officials we can go around and offer a lot of different options and resources to people, but if we’re not giving them the tools they need to have access and equip themselves with the resources then we’re doing it all wrong,” said Young. “I’m about empowering, so we tell them [constituents] that we’re accessible, and if you need us let us know how, and then we’ll do that.”
The church initially sought assistance from Young due to limitations that they had with expanding their food pantry services.
“They give out food all the time. And what they shared with us is that they can use an upgrade,” said Young. “They were limited in the amount of food that they can get because of the storage space in which they were operating was limited. So they shared that any type of support to upgrade that storage space so that they can have more food to be able to share with the residents will be greatly appreciated.”
The church was granted the award as it was highlighted as a place of importance from the community. Young attributes her skills in listening to the community as one of the reasons for the church’s gifting.
“The beautiful thing about working with my communities, and with my background as a community organizer, was that I understand the importance of listening to people,” said Young. “The people will tell you what they need and it’s our job to try to help them get what they need. And so they identified the food pantry expansion project and it resulted in us being able to give them that check.”
In addition to the food pantry, Mt. Zion C.M.E has several ministries. One ministry caters to the men of the church and focuses on paving a positive future for them.
“There is a men’s ministry,” said Parker. “Each year we have a program called ‘come to the court and not be in court’, which means we pray every year specifically on the basketball court and have a program for the community.”
Another ministry is for the women where they keep in contact with older congregants.
“We have a valuable women’s committee that makes sure that we contact our elderly, we also call them seasoned citizens,” Parker said. “Keeping in touch with them when we don’t see them at church. We’ve advanced to the degree of making sure that our information as far as the church activities are shared by using our publication committee and ministry. And we’re also found on Facebook, Zoom live and conference calls in holding our church services.”
Sunday School is at 6 p.m. on Sundays. “And that can be found on Facebook. Also our church services can be found on Facebook and Zoom,” said Parker.
The dial-in number for both is 82944075380, access code 868187.
“I’m not the one to pat myself on the back,” said Parker. “I look at it that we all are striving to be used by the Lord. And if I can, per se, help somebody and have the membership to support and also help somebody. I think we’ve done our ministry. I love pastoring. I love people. I just want to be a servant, as Jesus was.”
