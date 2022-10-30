“We give thanks to God for we know that there is hope and it is in Christ Jesus,” bellowed Rev. Tracy G. Mallory from the pulpit of Millennium Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 23. The congregation, mostly dressed in various shades of pink, clapped and shouted as their pastor helped usher in a special Sunday service. They gathered to show support for those impacted by various forms of cancer and to honor the lives that were taken by it too soon. It was “Praise Is The Cure” Sunday.
The church partnered with George E. Thorne Financial Education Center to participate in the event. The Praise is the Cure project is one of many orchestrated by GET Financial to empower communities with the information needed to understand their cancer risks and know what steps to take to live through it in the event of a diagnosis.
GET Financial was founded by Anita T. Conner, a woman who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at just 33-years-old. In fact, Conner says she endured six surgeries in a span of two years over the course of one of her intense battles with cancer. Conner, along with her daughter, Kerri Marie Conner Matchett, both stood in front of the church giving emotional testimony of how they were both diagnosed with breast cancer at a startlingly young age. Both overcame sickness with early detection, invasive procedures and the power of prayer.
“I know what my purpose is. I know what our purpose is,” said Anita Conner. “It is to tell you to stop and take care of yourself.”
The mother and daughter duo approach cancer awareness and support with great urgency, perhaps because the two represent two demographics impacted by cancer at a greater rate.
According to the American Cancer Society - Black women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer than white women. They’re also 30% more likely to die from these tumors because of lower rates of surgery and chemotherapy.
The most powerful moment of Sunday's service came toward the end of the ceremony. Members of the church were asked to stand if they personally were cancer survivors. A few people rocked out of their seats and stood at attention. Then members of the congregation were asked to stand if they were personally impacted by a loved one who was taken or battling a form of cancer. Nearly every soul in the building stood at that point, a physical representation of the sweeping severity of cancer and how our communities face the greatest risk.
Being intentional is one of the things that makes Millennium Baptist Church such a resource to its community. By hosting programs like Praise Is The Cure, people in the surrounding neighborhoods are within walking distance of knowledge that could be life saving. That same knowledge comes at a premium to those living in the surrounding West Philadelphia neighborhood which is considered underserved by median income level.
The American Cancer Society says that living in segregated communities and areas highly populated with African Americans has been associated with increased chances of getting diagnosed with cancer after it has spread, along with having higher death rates and lower rates of survival from breast and lung cancers.
Millennium Baptist Church aims to continue being a resource to the community around it through several programs including a Minding Your Health Sunday being held today, Oct. 30, and every fifth Sunday after that.
The church is located at 1630 N. 52nd St., Philadelphia Pa, 19131. Sunday worship begins at 10:45 a.m., and can be attended in-person or online on Facebook. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. Children's church is at 10:30 a.m. Noon day prayer is Wednesdays at 12 p.m. Bible study is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.