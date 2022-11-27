The Philadelphia Museum of Art has a history that dates back to its chartering in the year 1876. Without even mentioning the beauty or the wealth of knowledge the museum houses, its imposing structure and iconic front steps made it one of the most notable locations in Philadelphia before Rocky made his climb in 1976. However, by the time crews broke ground to build the museum in 1919, another one of Philadelphia’s proud institutions had already purchased property and built a home for itself. In fact, Janes Memorial United Methodist Church had already been a thriving part of Philadelphia’s Black community since 1872, predating the Museum totally.
This year, Janes Memorial United Methodist Church is celebrating a monumental 150 years in ministry. During a special service of remembrance, church members spoke about priding themselves on pressing their way through “two pandemics, political and social upheaval, war at home and abroad, and the ongoing fight for social justice.” The church stood firm before the adoption of the 13th amendment and long before the Civil Rights era. That means Janes Memorial has been a leader and support system in Philadelphia’s Black community before the United States government even added laws protecting Black people.
“People were united in purpose and united in prayer to create this branch of Zion,” said Rev. Dr. Alexander Houston, who delivered the sermon for the service. “Today we remember.”
“People are excited about what we’re doing, but it’s not our doing,” said Pastor John T. Brice. “We’re blessed by the work done by those that came before us. Those are the shoulders we stand on, and we’ve come too far to turn back now.”
In some ways Janes Memorial provides a stock image for the words “historical church.” From the way the midday sunlight gives a sunset glow through the eastward facing stained glass windows, to the wine colored carpet runners, to the sturdy wooden pews with their glossy yet weathered appearance, to the hymn books and bibles between each row, to the evidence of a social club as men and women chit-chat before and after service. This is a “church’s church.” Still, with all of its old school charm, the church has its eyes fixed on the future.
“We’re making sure that the church provides a modern day ministry, especially when it comes to connecting with young people,” said Robert Boggs, who works as a sound engineer at Janes Memorial. “Church back in the day was just held in a nice space and you could be as loud as you needed to. In the modern era with so [many] instrumentation and different singers, a lot of churches aren’t prepared to adapt.”
With a 150 year history, the church understands that there’s a direct correlation between investing in the youth and having a strong future. The historic anniversary celebration even featured a tear-jerking solo from an 11 year old budding star of a singer, and the youthful exuberance of a powerful praise team along with the church’s young and energetic pastor. Brice began serving in that capacity this year.
One thing that Janes Memorial does effortlessly where many other churches fall short is understanding its identity. The church vision statement is “transforming lives with the word of God through the spirit of excellence.”
The church also wants to “be intentional and create an inter-generational church.” The living proof of that is all the members in those pews on any given Sunday that have called Janes Memorial their church home for decades.
“The majority of the members that are still here are members that grew up in this church,” said Karen Harris, who has been a member of Janes for around 50 years. ”We are encouraging the intergenerational growth of the ministry by getting our young people to know about Jesus.”
“This church has raised us spiritually, through good times and bad times,” said Reina Briggs with around 40 years of service at Janes. “This is our family away from home.”
One reason parents are more likely to choose Janes Memorial as a church to settle in is the fact that, historically, the church has provided mentors and mentorship opportunities for the youth. Young people from all walks of life were given elders to look up to and aspire to be.
“We have had so many outstanding people come through this church,” said Margarette Briggs-Kenney with more than 60 years of service at Janes Memorial. “We’ve had members become ministers, doctors, social workers and educators.”
“Education was a tremendous focus for us,” Briggs-Kenney continued. “It gave us more role models and made us develop a love for the church early on.”
Members of Janes Memorial say the people they met, and the lessons they learned from those people, helped prepare them for adulthood and the hardships that come with it.
The church has strengthened its congregation by giving them a support system and in some cases, introducing them to lifelong friends.
“Myself, my husband and all four of my children moved to Philadelphia in 1969,” said Annette Miller. “It didn’t take us long to find the church and make a home here. I think being here helped them become the people they are today.”
In 1971, June T. Johnson moved to Philadelphia from Virginia and started teaching at the same school as Annette.
“I had a son and wanted him to go to Sunday school and Annette told me to bring him to Janes Memorial because he would love it here,” said Johnson. “Our sons ended up in Sunday school together and daycare together. Before you know it, I started joining organizations in the church. And I’m still very happy to be working at Janes Memorial now. It’s my home.”
These stories of love and togetherness spanning decades are a microcosm of the impact of Janes Memorial. The bonds and faith of those at the church are what will continue to pave the road to the future and preserve the past. History can never be forgotten as long as the groups, organizations and churches that made the history continue to thrive and keep those stories alive.
Janes Memorial United Methodist Church is working to make sure their eternal flame is a light in the darkness for 150 more years.
The church is located at 47 E. Haines St., Philadelphia, Pa 19144. Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m. On Tuesdays, a leadership plug-in is held at 6 p.m. A re-charge is held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
