If perception is reality, then other people’s opinion of you speaks more for your character than your own words ever will. What is said about you when you’re not around? Are you reliable? Dependable? Are you trustworthy? A leader? Sitting at the head of the Church of New Hope and Faith is a man who is often described as all of those, but most importantly his peers describe Bishop Gregory A. Wilson Sr. as genuine.
“He’s a wonderful man,” said Bishop Saunders Sermons of Universal Holiness Church. “He’s genuine and he doesn’t change. I went all over the country with him and everywhere we went he was giving back to others.”
“He’s one of the nicest men you ever want to meet,” said Pastor Cleveland Edwards from St. Jude Baptist Church. “He exemplifies what Christ said; ‘When I was hungry you fed me, when I was thirsty you gave me water to drink.’”
Pastors from New York to Valdosta, Georgia showed up in honor of Bishop Wilson as he celebrated 46 years in ministry, but more importantly, 50 years of salvation. Wilson has been leading Church of New Hope and Faith for about 3 years now. He took over for the late founder Bishop James McNeal Jr. after decades under his tutelage.
Earlier this year, the church also celebrated its 50th year in service to Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Bishop Wilson has worked to continue the church’s legacy of outreach, education and life changing ministry. He’s done this while continuing the standard set by his predecessor of not taking a salary from the church and remaining a humble servant along the way.
“God supports those who support his leadership,” said Wilson. “This is a testament to 50 years of trying to do right on purpose. We always try, we never arrive.”
“Trying but never arriving” is a concept that hits home for many, especially an anxiety stricken younger generation that’s scorned by envy on social media. Bishop Wilson believes that a key to relieving stress for young people as well as keeping them engaged and involved in the church is providing the proper messaging.
“You can get so caught up in trying that you get depressed,” said Bishop Wilson. “You have to realize that if it had not been for God’s mercy then you wouldn’t be where we are, that’s something we need to remember. When we look ourselves in the mirror and tell ourselves something negative, you have to look right back and say — yet I’m still here. We may not be where we need to be but we have to keep trying.”
At a ceremony in Bishop Wilson’s honor, you could feel the joy in the room and the smiles on faces young and old were the proof. The formal black and white tangled with the blue ball gowns created a visual of royalty.
Although Bishop Wilson’s name and face were on the program for the evening, every person in that room had a reason to celebrate as well. His congregation is proud to lift him up, and his perseverance is supported by their strength and belief in him.
“Isn’t it amazing when people can see through your mistakes and value your commitment,” said Bishop Wilson. “If we were governed by the mistakes we make then none of us would even have employment.”
It’s obvious that Bishop Wilson’s temperament is a determining factor in his ability to lead his church. Rather than attacking a sinner for their shortcomings, he provides a softer approach to a person who is lost and looking for a way to Christ.
“The ministry is about saving souls, not condemning souls,” said Wilson. “So many pastors lose the message. You are allowed to come as you are, but the bible requires that you can’t stay that way. If you set conditions on how people come, then why should they. Let people come as they are and God will work on them.”
Wilson’s kind spirit is infectious. Earlier this year when Church of New Hope and Faith celebrated its anniversary, legendary gospel singer Vanesssa Bell Armstrong was in attendance to mark the moment. Bishop Wilson left such an impression on her that she promised to answer his call and be ready to travel from Detroit to Philadelphia if he ever asked her to. True to her word, she was back for Wilson’s celebration.
“To be a friend, you first have to show yourself friendly,” Armstrong said of Bishop Wilson.
She highlighted the occasion by doing more than just singing a few songs. No. Armstrong used her God given world class voice to minister to every person within earshot. But amidst the incredible performance, she stopped to acknowledge the incredible work of Bishop Wilson.
“A lot of Bishops just want to sit perched up and look down on people,” said Armstrong. “Bishop Wilson has been up hugging everyone and taking pictures and hasn’t even sat down at his own event.”
“Hold on to that, you won’t find it anywhere else,” she concluded.
