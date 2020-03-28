Members of Camphor United Methodist Church at 56th Street and Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia have as their theme “Empowering people to live as disciples of Christ in their families, communities and in their work.” Everything about their activities and worship seems designed with this end in mind.
Discipleship is the hallmark of Camphor United Methodist, where much effort is expended to train and educate disciples for Christ. Like Jesus, they spend much time educating themselves on the gospels and teachings of the Bible.
“Camphor had a history of being what they used to call a ‘silk stocking’ church. They had a lot of what you’d call top-heavy professional people, doctors, judges and stuff. That was years before I got here,” said Pastor Frank N. Moore.
That was then, but this is now, and as life has evolved, so has Camphor.
“The thing about Camphor is that we’re trying to bring about a transition and trying to bring in all kinds of people and not just those of a particular caliber,” Moore said.
“All people can really come here and get involved and they know now that they don’t have to worry about whether they are dressed dignified and they don’t have to worry about whether or not they have some kind of professional job. They know that they can come here.”
And they do.
In fact, each Tuesday the church opens its doors and provides free meals to anyone in the community regardless of their background or circumstances. But that isn’t just a time to help provide for people in need — it is that, yes, but it is also an opportunity to establish relationships.
“We give out baskets of foods and then I give a message, a sermon. So I have actually adopted them, and I am their pastor on Tuesday when they are here and they appreciate it thoroughly,” Moore said.
Not only has the pastor adopted them, but they may become quite fond of him as well.
“What really is exciting is when I am going to places in the community and see some of the people that I’ve preached to and they holler, ‘Hey, doctor!’ and they are so glad to see me. That makes me feel good that community has made me a part of them,” he said.
As pastor of Camphor Memorial, Moore is committed and dedicated to educating the flock, and his passion for learning and absorbing new information is obvious from the thousands of books in the library of his office.
“My goal is to make the Bible a 21st century powerhouse. My whole thing is the Bible and that’s why you see these over 2,000 books in here, and I’ve literally read all of them and I have even more of them at home,” said Moore.
As with the pastor, so is it with the congregation. Church members regularly read Christian books that they discuss in Bible studies.
“I would consider him a Biblical scholar,” said Carol Black, who has been a member of Camphor since the 1980s. Not only does Black faithfully attend Camphor but so do her children and grandchildren.
“Camphor is welcoming, it’s warm, it’s spiritual, it’s community sensitive and [the members] have an incredible work ethic,” said Black.
“We don’t have a large membership but it’s amazing to me that it all works out. We have young people and people of all generations and we’re all working to make this community and our lives better,” she said.
Asked about her pastor, Black said he can regularly be found reading one of the books in the church library when he’s not teaching the Word.
This passion for learning and the corresponding effort of the church to share the gift of knowledge extends into the surrounding community.
“We have several libraries in the community in which we supply books,” said Ruth H. Harmon.
This includes hundreds of books in the local laundromat. As patrons of the laundromat take the books, the church resupplies them. The church also supplies books to a nearby dental office and barbershop.
“So that is our way of getting books in the hands of not only the children but all who will read them,” she said.
“There is just a warmth and support for one another, not only in the good times with the fellowship and eating but in the rough times when there is a family member passing or a loved one. Everyone just puts their arms around you in a sincere way,” said Harmon.
“I just think that matters so much. We build each other up as we learn through our Bible studies and sermons.”
Bernard Waties has been a member of Camphor for 72 years but began attending even before that time.
“It’s something that I am accustomed to, but it’s the atmosphere, the loving and caring and religious training. These are some of the things that keep me here,” said Waties.
Camphor is heavy on Biblical training and instruction but Waties said he also appreciates the fact that Camphor is engaged with the community.
“For instance, we have a chess club from the community that comes in to use our gymnasium, and other community groups which need access to our gym, we try to accommodate them,” he said.
In fact, Waties said that Wilt Chamberlain used to play on the basketball court in Camphor’s gym as well as Mahdi Abdul-Rahman (Walter Hazzard) who both went on to play professionally.
“This has always been a church that accepted the outside community and wanted them to come in and we want to be a part of the community,” said Waties.
“We are a part of the community and want the community to be a part of us.”
