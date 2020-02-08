If you walk through the door of the Church of the Redeemer Baptist located 1440 S. 24th Street, you will notice lots of activity. It isn’t a quiet place, but one filled with lively people engaged in various activities, and not just on Sundays.
Church of the Redeemer isn’t a Sunday only type of sanctuary. You can find their doors open almost seven days a week.
The children at Church of the Redeemer Baptist are seemingly everywhere engaged in fun and educational activities.
Currently, Church of the Redeemer is seeking a pastor but for now, the Rev. Craig Campbell is the transitional pastor. He has served in this capacity for 6 months.
“It’s been a wonderful and rewarding experience for me being that I never pastored but I’ve been in ministry for over 10 years,” Campbell said.
Campbell is completing his graduate studies at Palmer Theological Seminary and said he has been worshipping and serving at various churches.
“So, I’ve been doing the work in the kingdom but just have never actually being the sole leader responsible for helping the churches that are in need and that’s where I see myself here,” he said. “This has been a joyous experience helping the church but also helping the people that are looking for consistency, looking for hope and looking to the great author and finisher of everything that we do and that’s Jesus Christ.
“In the absence of leadership, people are looking for consistency and guidance.”
Campbell represents that consistency.
“They see the same person, they hear the same voice and they respect that. I’m here with my wife and they see the interaction between husband and wife and that’s what they really see,” he said.
Asked about the people attending Church of the Redeemer, Campbell described them as “loving”.
“They make you feel like you’re more than what you are, and I think its just their gratitude, I think it’s
just the training they’ve had over the years from the founder and past leaders who have been here,” he said.
Although the neighborhood is changing, Church of the Redeemer remains a community church.
“It’s a church that’s in the community and some people carpool, a lot of people walk and it’s a blessing just to know that you can come into a place and just worship and praise God and feel at peace so that’s been rewarding to me as well,” Campbell said.
Serving as transitional pastor is no easy task, but Campbell isn’t alone. Along with the members of the congregation, and the ministers at the church, is Wanda Lewis-Campbell, his wife of 41 years .
“My college sweetheart,” said Lewis-Campbell of her husband whom she met while attending Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina.
“We’ve been here since July and it’s been wonderful,” she said of their time spent at Church of the Redeemer.
Concerning the vibrant activity of the youth, who are regularly a part of the activities of the church such as ushering and singing in the youth choir, Lewis-Campbell credits Church of the Redeemer’s music director, Minister Tameka Ferebee ,for creating the lively atmosphere.
“It’s just good to see the children involved. It’s what we need to do in churches, train up the children so that they have a role in the church because if you don’t have children, you don’t have a future,” Lewis-Campbell said. “It’s good that the leadership has them involved and doing things and being visible. Hopefully it will inspire other kids that are sitting in the congregation to get involved as well.”
Vincetta Williams was one of those children who grew up at Church of the Redeemer where she attended the Girl Scouts “as a Brownie girl.” Brownies are part of the Girl Scouts program for girls in grades 2 to 3.
“I continued on and love it. I love the ministry of the church and grew up, raised my children here and now my grandbaby’s here,” she said. “It’s a strong connection to the community that we grew up in.”
Williams said being at Church of the Redeemer is like being a part of a family.
“I look forward to just being here with the members of the church, the older members who are here, the younger members who are coming in and just seeing how we’re just connecting and bridging gaps between the younger and older people,” she said. “We’re just a church of love.”
Deacon William Nicks Sr. remembers how the church began 53 years ago.
Nicks said he came to the church with the founder, the Rev. Joseph T. Kirkland who was elected pastor in September 1966, when the church met at a home on the 5400 block of Sansom Street. The church would later relocate to Federal Street, then subsequently to 1900 Annin Street and finally settled at its current location on 24th Street on November 9, 1967.
“The church of the Redeemer is a special church. It’s always been special because it started off as a family and its still a family church,” Nicks said. “I was here a long time. I’m a founding member of Church of the Redeemer. We were open 7 days a week and we have not closed our doors. We’re still open 7 days a week doing what God will have us to do.”
Whether its counseling, Bible study, Narcotics Anonymous, the Girl Scouts, choir, outreach ministries or one of the other many activities offered, there’s something for everyone at Church of the Redeemer Baptist.
