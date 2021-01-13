Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce St., On Saturday, Feb. 16, Jackson Caesar, tenor spirituals will celebrate the music life legacy of Roland Hayes on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. The event will be livestream on Zoom and Facebook. On Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m., in conjunction with the Philadelphia Senior Center, bass baritone Ronald Campbell and pianist Everett P. Williams Jr. will conduct a free concert featuring music and hymns. The event will be live on Zoom and Facebook. For more information call Trinity Center at (215) 732-2515.
New Temple Baptist Church, 2633 Wharton St., Pop-Up COVID-19 testing. Walk-up and drive-up welcomed. Registration is strongly suggested. email Lynne.Wilkins@pasenate.com • Testing is available to both insured and uninsured residents. Please bring your insurance card to the testing site and everyone must wear a facemask. For more information, contact Lynne or Jon in Senator Williams’ office at (215) 492-2980
Greater Saint Matthew Baptist Church, 1538 W. Wingohocking St., An encore symposium presentation on "Evangelism Refocus-2021 and Beyond!" will be held Saturday, Jan. 16 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Meeting ID: 890 5025 2998 Passcode: 754403. This public symposium will include best practices for Evangelism. And a special segment will empower you with expert information to re-imagine how to present the gospel message of Jesus Christ and your church ministry more strategically and impactfully in the community and via the social media, TV, and radio platforms. The Rev. Michael Robinson, M.S., senior pastor of Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church will be one of several featured guest speakers. For more information call (215) 455-3700.
