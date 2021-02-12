Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce St., Jackson Caesar, tenor spirituals will celebrate the music life legacy of Roland Hayes on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. The event will be livestream on Zoom and Facebook. On Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m., in conjunction with the Philadelphia Senior Center, bass baritone Ronald Campbell and pianist Everett P. Williams Jr. will conduct a free concert featuring music and hymns. The event will be live on Zoom and Facebook. For more information call Trinity Center at (215) 732-2515.
The Philadelphia Tribune honored prominent Philadelphians and institutions at the Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards on Thursday. Normally a big luncheon full of the city’s movers and shakers is held at the prestigious Union League, but thanks to the pandemic the ann…
