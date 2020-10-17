St. Paul’s Baptist Church, 140 East Third Ave, Conshohocken, PA, The church will its 2020 Virtual Women’s Day Worship Service on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. The theme is “In Times like these we need a Savio.r” The Rev. Benita Weathers from Vision of Hope Baptist Church, Jenkintown will be the guest preacher. Please Join via Zoom Meeting — https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8311317808?pwd=ZWdxNlBoNTg1UDZIMnBNYXNBVlFJdz09 or via phone at (646) 558-8656 Meeting ID: 831 131 7808 Passcode: 1234
The Rev. Marjorie Duncan Reed is pastor.
