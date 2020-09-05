Emmanuel Christian Center, Inc.
5913-17 Chestnut St.
On Sunday Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., there will be an Elevation Service for Pastor William A. Brownlee Sr. The Elevation Service will have special guest in Chief Consecrator Apostle J.G. Lockett, Co-Consecrator Bishop Freddy Washington. There will also be a performance by Ron Poindexter. All current ministers, ministers in training, leadership from Emmanuel Christian Center will be present in addition to local leaders and clergy. For more information call (215) 821-9306.
Trinity Center for Urban Life
2212 Spruce St.
Bass Baritone Ronald Campbell, accompanied by Everett P. Williams Jr. will sing songs from Broadway musicals on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. Live on Facebook @TCULPhilly. For more information call (215) 732-2515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.