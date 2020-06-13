The Forty Sixth Street Baptist Church

1261 S. 46th Street

On June 28 at 10:45 a.m., the Rev. Theophilus Wright, who has served in God’s Ministry for 60 years, and with the Wisdom of Solomon and the heart of David will be celebrating his 50th Golden Jubilee Pastoral Anniversary. All are welcome. For more information call

Bethel AME Church of Ardmore

163 Sheldon Lane, Ardmore, Pa.

On Wednesday, June 17 at 11 a.m., there will be an outdoor installation of the Memorial to the Lost: The Mother Emanuel 9. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. For more information call 610-642-8966.

