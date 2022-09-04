Masjidullah The Center for Human Excellence will be celebrating 45 years of service next month.
It was founded in 1977 and has grown to be one the largest masjids in the city of Philadelphia.
“My parents are of the founders,” said Idris Abdul-Zahir, resident imam at Masjidullah. “There are several founders. My parents were part of that group. And we started out meeting in people's homes at first and then renting space. Our longest location was at 7700 Ogontz Avenue. We were there for quite some time. We still own that property, but were blessed to be able to expand our footprint to this current location, 7401 Limekiln Pike. We actually moved here in 2014, we acquired the building in 2013.”
In light of their 45th anniversary, there will be a celebration around it.
“We're going to take two days. Sept. 23 and 24, to first host a free barbecue and a family reunion for the community on Friday Sept. 23, after our prayers, and then on the Sept. 24 we're going to host a community event to look at the last 45 years, our past, present and future,” said Abdul-Zahir.
There will be live performances and discussions.
“We will have a forum to talk about where we're going but this is a time to celebrate our accomplishments, our contributions, and God willing to look at what we plan to do for the next 45 years, God willing,” said Abdul-Zahir.
Abdul-Zahir has been the resident imam at Masjidullah for a little over two years now.
“I was assistant imam for two years and then I was sworn in as the imam here a week or two before the pandemic. So I've been the imam for two and a half years as the resident imam or senior imam, and then two years as an assistant imam,” said Abdul-Zahir.
When asked how he would describe the masjid in three words or less, his response was “faith and family.”
“We strive to create a family environment,” said Abdul-Zahir. “Where grandma all the way to grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are all welcomed. We try our best to create activities and create space for everyone to fulfill their potential here. We have programs like the Jewels for our senior women here at the masjid, and a childcare center which serves children six months and older.”
Abdul-Zahir believes that part of his responsibility as a leader is to try to reinforce concepts and practices that will continue to make the environment welcoming for all.
“We have a program for our youth where it's a judgment free zone. So we try to invite them in and talk about the issues and things that they're dealing with and try to reserve judgment, and just be available for them. [We what them] to share the challenges they have and then for us to be able to respond and give advice,” said Abdul-Zahir.
He shares that it is important to create these spaces especially since he benefited from similar safe spaces.
“For me it’s important to create those spaces because those spaces were created for me as a young man and as a teenager," said Abdul-Zahir. "I had a place to be. I wasn't just roaming the streets and getting into all types of trouble, I always had a place to be. So we try to create space for everybody in the family to feel safe and comfortable at Masjidullah.”
In addition to creating safe spaces for families Abdul-Zahir would also like the people of Philadelphia to know that Masjidullah is a sincere community partner.
“Masjidullah has been and will continue to be, God willing, a sincere partner to the community,” said Abdul-Zahir.
“We are the community and those that have not had the opportunity to work with us, to pray with us, and to have entertainment with us, [we hope] that they see us as a resource for the community. We do everything from serving as a polling place to vote on election day to COVID testing to offering free food," said Abdul-Zahir. "We have a food pantry on Mondays and Tuesdays. And also, of course, our main mission, which is to share the faith. So we want to be a resource to the community because communities are in a place right now where there's lots of challenges, and we believe we have some of the solutions.”
Abdul-Zahir also welcomes young people to participate in their “cool beans” gatherings.
“We have a youth activity. We call it “cool beans” which basically is coffee and conversation. Lots of faith based topics and then sometimes we just play games, that’s every Friday at 7 p.m.,” said Abdul-Zahir.
Abdul-Zahir also shares that part of his mission is to uplift and to inspire others.
“My role is to be the spiritual leader of the institution. Part of that is to uplift and inspire. Educate, elevate and empower. So the education that we try to give is religious education," said Abdul-Zahir. "But it’s education that will elevate and empower our people. Of course we teach Islam, but we teach it with the American environment in mind. Our aim really is to help to improve the life of not just the members but the community around us. That's really what we want to do, be a positive change agent for the community that we serve, in general.”
Abdul-Zahir hopes for the African American community to know that Masjidullah is heavily involved and concerned with the overall prosperity of African Americans.
“Though we approach it from the Islamic tradition, we are involved with multiple interfaith and multi-faith groups throughout the Philly area. We sit on a board of Interfaith Philadelphia, we sit on a board of POWER Philadelphia (which represents congregations and faith leaders), we are involved with a national group called the Multi-faith Neighbors Network,” said Abdul-Zahir.
“I think sometimes there's a disconnect between some of what happened in the 60s and 70s. And a lot of the leaders that we hold up like Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, you know, Masjidullah we are the inheritors of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, they were part of our community. So we're very involved,” said Abdul-Zahir.
According to Abdul-Zahir the tradition of Masjidullah comes from a tradition of uplifting our people. “And we use Islam as our vehicle to do that. We’re very much as authentically Black as we are as Muslims,” he said.
Ibrahim Souadda said that he has been attending Masjidullah for over six months and it's been an incredible experience.
“My wife and I were living in Virginia. I’m originally from Philadelphia and when we moved back to Philadelphia, Masjidullah was a masjid that I was familiar with,” said Souadda. “We just showed up one day and everyone was extremely welcoming. They showed us where the prayer was, where to make an ablution, the greeted us with huge smiles on their face and invited us to go to an event.”
“It's called Masjidullah The Center of Human Excellence and in my experience over the last six months or so, it has really shown itself to be true. I would say for anybody looking for a community that will welcome differences of opinions and a community in which they are actively trying to build. I would say Masjidullah is the space to do that," said Souadda.
The masjid is located at 7401 Limekiln Pike, Philadelphia Pa, 19138. Jummah Prayer are Fridays at 1:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.