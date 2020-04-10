Never in a million years would I imagine that Christian churches would be empty on Easter/Resurrection Sunday.
If there is one day of the year that every pastor knows that the church will be completely full, it is Easter/Resurrection Sunday.
People come to church on Easter for a variety of reasons.
Some make this sacred pilgrimage because they know the significance of this day.
They know that Jesus Christ was crucified and murdered on a hill called Calvary.
They know the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made so we could be redeemed and have an opportunity at eternal life.
They know how Jesus was tormented and ridiculed. They know how the Roman soldiers pierced him in the side.
They know Jesus hung on an old rugged cross (a sign of Roman capital punishment) from all night on Friday, to all day on Saturday, until He got up early on Sunday morning!
We know the Resurrection story.
We know it is a story of Jesus’ triumph over death and our sins. We know that it is testimony of God’s victory through his Son and our Savior.
However, this Easter/Resurrection Sunday is very different.
For the few churches that will hold a worship experience at their places of worship, very few parishioners will be present.
The majority of the Christian faithful will worship online, via Facebook, Livestream, YouTube, video or audio conference calls, or some just at home with their families.
At Dare to Imagine, we have encouraged our members to worship online at d2ic.org. For those who do not have Internet access, they are welcomed to worship with us as long as they wear a mask and practice social distancing.
As I have reflected upon this year, it is clear that 2020 is the year that all faith communities — Christian, Jewish, Muslim, etc. — were forced to move from an “analog church” to the “digital church.”
The coronavirus pandemic has forced many traditional churches to scramble to try to connect with their communities in a digital age.
Some faith communities have already made the shift.
But others have been caught by surprise.
They knew they needed to make the change to a digital format, but many either were resistant or simply did not know how to make the digital shift.
This Easter/Resurrection Sunday will challenge and change the Christian community forever.
COVID-19 has forced the Christian church to remember the true reason that we celebrate Easter/Resurrection Sunday.
While we have become accustomed to our Christian churches being filled to capacity on Resurrection Sunday, this was not the case with Jesus Christ.
When Jesus died on the cross, his disciples were nowhere to be found.
In fact, the crowd that had shouted the week before, “Hosanna, Hosanna,” was the same crowd that shouted “Crucify Him, Crucify Him” later in the week.
I share this because Easter/Resurrection Sunday was never meant to be a mega-religious experience.
It was never meant to be a fashion show as we made it into. It was never meant to be a one-day event in which we worship God.
For the true Christian believer, we know that Resurrection Sunday was a lonely experience for our Savior Jesus Christ.
Jesus died not with a great crowd, but alone.
The Bible shares with us that as Jesus hung there on the cross he cried out to God, “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34).
Jesus’ death on the cross was painful and lonely.
He was pierced in the side. He was mocked on the cross. And he was sentenced to die as a criminal for a crime he did not commit.
This Easter/Resurrection in 2020, we are reminded of what it means to bear our cross alone.
This Easter/Resurrection we are reminded of how Jesus must have felt when he knew he could not escape death and said, “My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from me” (Matthew 26:39).
Yes, this Easter/Resurrection God has reminded us that being a Christian is often a lonely, painful experience.
Too often we have looked to the crowds for validation, but this Easter Sunday the only crowd we will have is Jesus Christ!
I challenge every Christian this Resurrection Sunday to remember the reason we celebrate Jesus’ death and resurrection.
Let us remember that Jesus was alone, but not alone. Jesus had his Father. He had our God. And he had the Holy Spirit!
This Easter/Resurrection Sunday, as you worship in your homes with your family, let us remember the words of Jesus Christ in Matthew 18:20 when he said, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”
God is with us because we are with God!
As always, keep the faith!
