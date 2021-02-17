The Lenten season for Christians is about sacrifice in preparation for Easter.
But the coronavirus pandemic has forced Philadelphians to make sacrifices for nearly a year, said the Rev. W. Lonnie Herndon.
So as the Lenten season begins, Herndon said he was encouraging the 5,000 members of The Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia to approach their personal sacrifice differently this year.
“In so many areas of our lives, we’re being called to sacrifice,” Herndon said. “But I think this year we’re focusing on what our attitude is during the sacrifice and emotions that are being stirred up that we never even thought we had.”
Wednesday marked the first day of Lent, a 40-day countdown to Easter, the holiest day of the Christian year.
While the city’s COVID-19 regulations permit gatherings for religious services, restrictions remain in place and many houses of worship conduct services virtually.
For Christian sects that observe Ash Wednesday, however, only an in-person visit would do.
That was true for Rosalind Rodriguez of Southwest Philadelphia. The 83 year-old was third in line outside the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas in Overbrook to receive her ashes. More than 40 people were lined up behind her.
“My conscience would’ve bothered me if I didn’t come up,” Rodriguez said after receiving her ashes on her forehead. “We’re living in some terrible times and you got to keep the faith and do what God tells you to do.”
For many members of St. Thomas, Ash Wednesday was the first time they had returned to the church and seen fellow members in-person in nearly a year.
“It’s like a reunion,” said Bertha Mordicai, 83, of the Overbrook neighborhood.
Due to coronavirus safety precautions, the Very Rev. Canon Martini Shaw at St. Thomas did not dip his thumb in the ashes of palm leaves to mark a cross on his members’ heards. Instead, he used cotton swabs.
“You miss the personal touch,” Shaw said with a laugh about using cotton swabs.
Shaw related the coronavirus pandemic to the story of Jesus fasting in the “wilderness” for 40 days after his baptism, which is what Lent is based on.
“Like Jesus came out of the wilderness, we too will come out of this wilderness that we’re in,” Shaw said.
Herndon believed the pandemic has caused many to “reflect on what really matters” in life. He hoped his members and others would continue those reflections during this Lenten season and be thankful.
“It’s really a time to be thoughtful, prayerful, but also thankful that we are enduring and persevering during these unprecedented times," Herndon said. "There’s a lot to be thankful for this Lenten season.”
