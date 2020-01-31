The Rev. Joseph Daniels, senior pastor of Emmanuel Institutional Baptist Church, was installed as president of the Baptist Pastors and Ministers Conference of Philadelphia and Vicinity (BPMC) on Sunday at Triumph Baptist Church, 1648 West Hunting Park Ave. He now becomes the 22nd living president of the BPMC. According to its literature, the BPMC “seeks to provide enrichment and fellowship to its members, by promoting a high standard of preaching and teaching. Through the presentation of lectures, sermons, discussion that utilize a variety of formats its members are equipped, inspired and challenged for the work of the ministry.”
