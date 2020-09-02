Tribune Correspondent
Tax services entrepreneur Norris Christian is aiming to help business owners with a recently released book that provides guidance through Bible verses.
Christian, a retired director of Small and Minority Business for Kentucky’s Economic Development Cabinet, said his book, “Starting and Managing Your Small Business Based on the Scriptures and Godly Assistance” is a simple, yet useful guide that helps entrepreneurs from a spiritual perspective.
“I have been working with entrepreneurs for about 29 years with my job with state government and I taught Sunday school for 30 to 40 years,” he said. “My experience was dealing with entrepreneurs.
“I said I would like to help those in business and those that want to start their business,” Christian continued. “At the same time, I wanted them to utilize the Bible in making their decision. I thought it would be a good way for them to not only pursue their dreams but encourage them to read the Bible.”
The book is divided into sections based on what involves the growing of a business, including but not limited to finances, human resources and taxes. Christian identifies a Scripture in each chapter that relates to the topic and advises on the appropriate steps or best practices.
For example, Christian notes although taxes are usually considered burdensome by business owners, there is Biblical guidance that dictates how they should be treated.
“It’s a very short section on taxes,” he said. “We all hate to pay taxes but according to the Bible, God says give to Caesar what is Caesar’s. That’s one of my prime examples in the book. It’s very blunt. I am a blunt person. I get right to the point.”
Another topic Christian highlighted in the book is protecting one’s business, which he connects to a Scripture in the book of Ephesians about protecting oneself with God’s armor.
“I hope [readers] will leave with a sense of being motivated to pursue their dreams but pursue their dreams based upon the knowledge that God is with them through their venture,” Christian said. “They should not feel like they are alone. Even if they are having problems, the Lord is here to help [or] maybe do a different type of venture.”
Several readers who reviewed Christian’s book online said they appreciated the book for the way it is able to connect Biblical principles to standard business practices, with one reader, M.D. Mumford, stating that “the author meticulously connects bible-based principles with practical advice on how to start and run a small business.”
Another reader, T. P. Davis, wrote that “It not only gives you all the essential steps to begin a new business but also connects it to Bible Scriptures that helps one to understand how God leads us in our path to success.”
As a Christian and Sunday school teacher for 40 years, Christian said he ultimately wants business owners to be led by God.
“I’m a strong believer and I believe that no matter what we do or what it is we are trying to do, the Lord plays an important part,” he said. “A lot of times, we fail to realize that. I want [entrepreneurs] to be spiritually motivated, not just from the standpoint of making a dollar but from solving a problem or helping someone.”
The book “ can be purchased on Amazon.
