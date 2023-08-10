Philadelphia Archbishop

Archbishop Charles J. Chaput enters the cathedral during his installation in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Chaput took the helm of the troubled Roman Catholic church by telling followers "the church is not defined by her failures." (AP Photo/David Maialetti, Pool)

 David Maialetti

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will pay $3.5 million to settle a civil case alleging a now-deceased priest sexually assaulted a teenage boy nearly two decades ago, and church officials knew of similar reports about the priest dating back to the 1970s, attorneys for the victim announced Wednesday.

The plaintiff was a 14-year-old student in religious classes at St. Katherine of Siena Parish in Wayne when the sexual assault occurred in 2006, his attorneys said. They said Monsignor John Close assaulted the boy after hearing his confession. The plaintiff, now 30, reported the episode in 2018. Many survivors of child sexual abuse do not report the abuse until years later.

The Associated Press 

