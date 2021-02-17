The historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas will begin its observance of the Lenten Season on Ash Wednesday with the Imposition of Ashes. The liturgy will occur outdoors and will consist of parishioners receiving ashes. This year, ashes will be imposed on foreheads using individually disposable cotton swabs.
The imposition of ashes is taking place Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., noon to 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 6361 Lancaster Ave.
The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas is the first black Episcopal Church in the nation, founded in 1792, and is the oldest African American Church in the City of Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.