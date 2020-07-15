Dare to Imagine Church

9 & 11 a.m. Sunday services

Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor d2ic.org

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday Service

Enontab.org

Rev. Alyn Waller, pastor

Salem Baptist Church

8:45 a.m. Sunday Service

sbcabington.org

Rev. Marshall Mitchell, pastor

White Rock Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday Service

http://www.facebook.com/ WhiteRockBaptist

Rev. William J. Shaw, pastor

First African Baptist Church of Sharon Hill

9:45 a.m. Sunday

Live stream, YouTube and conference call

Dial in: 215-383-1625 code: 526992

Rev. Beverly Hudson, interim pastor; Rev. Richard A. Dent, Emeritus

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church

Rev. James R. Edlow. Sr.

11 a.m. Sunday service

www.ffbc2101.org

Canaan Baptist Church

9:15 a.m. Sunday service

www.canaanbaptistchurch.org.

Rev. Derick Brennan, pastor,

Greater White Rock Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday Service www.Facebook.com/TheRockphilly

Rev. George L. Blount Jr., pastor

Holy Ghost Headquarters

Apostle Mark Hatcher Sr., pastor

11 a.m. Sunday Service

https://www.facebook.com/HGHPHILLY

Overbrook Worship Center

11 a.m. Saturdays

OverbrookWorshipCenter.org/STREAM

Rev. Mark Harris,

The Christian Church in Philadelphia www.churchinphila.org

Streaming on Facebook and on our YouTube channel at 9 a.m. Sunday

Rev. Alexander G. Houston, pastor

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Germantown

10 a.m. Sunday service (Web & Facebook)8 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Daily Prayer (Facebook)Rev. David J. Morris, Rectorwww.stlukesger.org / facebook.com/st lukes church germantown

Mount Hebron Baptist Church

11 a.m. Sunday service

Facebook.com Mt. Hebron

Rev. Richard J. Waller, pastor

Good Samaritan Baptist Church

11 a.m. Sunday service

Expressions of life with Bishop Blaylock on Facebook.com

Bishop Marvin Blaylock, pastor

Saints Memorial Baptist Church

9:50 a.m. Sunday Service

www.facebook.com/saintsmemorialbrynmawr

Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia

10 a.m. Sunday service Facebook: Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia

Zoom: 1-888-788-0099 (829-2076-1197)Rev. Chauncey P. Harrison, pastor

Church of the Redeemer Baptist Church

9 a.m. Sunday service @ 9:00 am.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday Prayer

7 p.m. Wednesday Bible study

Facebook Page: Church of the Redeemer Baptist

Teleconferencing: 425-436-6331 Access Code: 224512

Rev. Craig Campbell, transitional pastor

Bethlehem Baptist Church

9:00 AM Sunday service

bbc4christ.org

Rev. Charles Quann, pastor

